Live
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

The denim shorts at Cannes seen 'round the world.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Marion Cotillard
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the "Asteroid City" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Maya Hawke at the "Asteroid City" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 216 Photos
Marion Cotillard Courtesy of Getty

Marion Cotillard: 1

Where to start? If the white boots were roller skates, this would make perfect sense. But as a red carpet moment at Cannes, it feels ridiculous. Not only does the pink sweater set have a confusing bondage element, but then it’s paired with denim shorts distressed with pink. Poor Cotillard seems to be trapped in a fashion nightmare. 

Maya Hawke Michael Buckner/Variety

Maya Hawke: 1

Related Galleries

This look had potential, in theory — but the aqua leather gloves and patent white boots push this into Scooby Doo territory. When adding the newscaster hairstyle — and a beauty pageant diamond necklace — the result is frankly comical. 

RELATED: Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Troye Sivan Courtesy of Getty

Troye Sivan: 2

Poor Troye Sivan got trapped in a fishing net while emerging from a seaside goth swim. His wet curly hairstyle doesn’t make things better — it only enhances his castaway vibe.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Irina Shayk attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Irina Shayk Courtesy of Getty Images

Irina Shayk: 1

This S&M mermaid outfit is Berghain ready. This leather ensemble is lacking the glamour that Cannes demands.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad