Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Marion Cotillard Courtesy of Getty

Marion Cotillard: 1

Where to start? If the white boots were roller skates, this would make perfect sense. But as a red carpet moment at Cannes, it feels ridiculous. Not only does the pink sweater set have a confusing bondage element, but then it’s paired with denim shorts distressed with pink. Poor Cotillard seems to be trapped in a fashion nightmare.

Maya Hawke Michael Buckner/Variety

Maya Hawke: 1

This look had potential, in theory — but the aqua leather gloves and patent white boots push this into Scooby Doo territory. When adding the newscaster hairstyle — and a beauty pageant diamond necklace — the result is frankly comical.

Troye Sivan Courtesy of Getty

Troye Sivan: 2

Poor Troye Sivan got trapped in a fishing net while emerging from a seaside goth swim. His wet curly hairstyle doesn’t make things better — it only enhances his castaway vibe.

Irina Shayk Courtesy of Getty Images

Irina Shayk: 1

This S&M mermaid outfit is Berghain ready. This leather ensemble is lacking the glamour that Cannes demands.