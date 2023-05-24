Worst Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Marion Cotillard: 1
Where to start? If the white boots were roller skates, this would make perfect sense. But as a red carpet moment at Cannes, it feels ridiculous. Not only does the pink sweater set have a confusing bondage element, but then it’s paired with denim shorts distressed with pink. Poor Cotillard seems to be trapped in a fashion nightmare.
Maya Hawke: 1
This look had potential, in theory — but the aqua leather gloves and patent white boots push this into Scooby Doo territory. When adding the newscaster hairstyle — and a beauty pageant diamond necklace — the result is frankly comical.
Troye Sivan: 2
Poor Troye Sivan got trapped in a fishing net while emerging from a seaside goth swim. His wet curly hairstyle doesn’t make things better — it only enhances his castaway vibe.
Irina Shayk: 1
This S&M mermaid outfit is Berghain ready. This leather ensemble is lacking the glamour that Cannes demands.