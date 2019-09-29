IN THE BAG: Look out Paris, Cardi B is in town — and even hiding behind a pair of geeky glasses, she can’t be missed. The rapper turned out in support of Thom Browne, who designed her statement gown for the Met Gala in May, sitting in the front row at his show Sunday afternoon alongside guests including Maisie Williams and Cole Sprouse.

She’s also a fan of the designer’s statement accessories, and was carrying with her the outsize black patent purse — almost big enough for a front-row seat in its own right — she had featured on her Instagram Stories hours before the show.

“This is a crocodile $60,000 bag,” she was heard saying in the video. “This is great, an amazing investment. It’s just a must-have, not only because it’s huge and you can fit a lot of s—t in here, but this bag will never get old, it will never crease, it’s hard,” she continued, tapping on the high-end accessory to demonstrate.