Casey Likes Is Going ‘Back to the Future’

The DeLorean is heading to Broadway.

The cult classic time-travel film “Back to the Future” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd has been adapted for the stage — the production first opened and is running on the West End in London, where it won an Olivier award for Best New Musical. The show, which opens Thursday night at the Winter Garden Theater, stars 21-year-old actor Casey Likes as Marty McFly.

While this is only Likes’ second Broadway show, he’s already made a name for himself when it comes to playing iconic roles. Prior to landing the role of McFly, originated by Fox, Likes played William Miller in the musical adaptation of “Almost Famous,” another cult classic film. He also played Gene Simmons of Kiss in the 2023 musical drama “Spinning Gold.”

“I’ve been able to play so many iconic things,” Likes says. “When anyone asked me why I do these adaptations, it’s just like, ‘Wouldn’t you?’ I’m getting to ride in the DeLorean eight times a week. It’s such an iconic thing that everyone understands. You can say to people, ‘I’m Marty McFly’ and people gasp.”

For Likes, it’s the perfect start to his career — though he’s not opposed to diving into new roles in the future.

“It’s such a great way to start my career and I’m sure eventually I’ll get into original stuff no one’s ever seen before, but it’s really nice to join properties that have fan bases that are already passionate about what you’re doing,” he says.

With this, Likes knows he has a daunting task ahead. The team behind “Back to the Future,” which happens to include the film’s cowriter Bob Gale and composer Alan Silvestri, was interested in Likes for McFly after seeing the actor in “Almost Famous,” a production which also included creatives from the original film. Once that show closed in January, Likes was ready and available. But he made a make-or-break decision — he didn’t rewatch “Back to the Future” before his audition.

“I wanted to make the choice to play Marty as I remembered him from the millions of times that I’ve watched it as a kid because, frankly, most of the people who come to this show haven’t watched it in maybe a year or two,” Likes says.

However, Likes’ respect and love for Fox is palpable throughout the show. He channels his happy-go-lucky attitude and the feeling that the character is constantly in “crisis” — a note the actor received from Gale. He’s also included a shout out to Fox in his Playbill bio. Clearly, the pressure of getting this role right is not lost on him.

“In terms of Marty…it’s daunting,” he says. “Michael J. Fox is Marty McFly. His performance is the reason that character is so iconic in everybody’s mind. Truly, what my job is, is to remind you of that. It’s not to impersonate it. It’s not to just directly copy everything that he did. I wanted to give a performance that was reminiscent of what he did and showed the audience that I loved what he did, and I’m going to respect it. But I’m going to also take you along for my Marty.”

One nod to Fox that audience-goers will surely notice is Likes’ voice.

“I remember his voice growing up. It’s so iconic,” Likes says. “There’s no one really that talks like that, the voice cracks and the vocal fry and all that stuff. So I did that in the audition and when I rewatched the movie [after landing the role], I was like, ‘Oh wow, I think I might have gotten pretty close.’”

And for the original team of “Back to the Future” to choose Likes to christen the role of McFly on Broadway, it’s safe to say he got “pretty close.”

“They chose Michael so if they chose me, it makes me feel a little bit more at ease that I’m the right choice,” Likes says. “That’s probably the most valuable part about having them there.”

While “Back to the Future” will surely be nostalgic for audience-goers, Likes has also had a chance to reminisce on his own childhood while playing McFly.

“The role is a renaissance man of sorts. I grew up in rock bands that lasted five minutes. I played guitar and I was the lead singer…I used to skate when I was younger,” Likes says. “There’s also a little bit of Taekwondo in there, which I did when I was younger….It’s definitely bringing me back and going through the greatest hits of all the things I’ve ever done in my life.”

According to Likes, his mother may also be feeling extra nostalgic, as she had a poster of Fox above her bed growing up.

“That’s her all-time crush,” Likes says. “It is kind of ironic that now I’m playing that character and in the show, my mom has a crush on me.”

Although Likes is adding his own spin to the show, he’s aware audiences are coming in with expectations, especially diehard fans of the film.

“Almost all the moments that you love from the film are in it. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he says. “There’s some new stuff for the fans. There’s some more insight into our characters via song. Also, there’s a lot of stuff that you see in the movie that you’re going to want to see live and in front of your face because there’s no editing. There’s no CGI. It’s all real, and it’s really, really spectacular.”

Those expecting the iconic time-traveling DeLorean to make an appearance on stage will not be disappointed. The car, which at moments flies and even goes upside down, plays a lead role in this high-tech adaptation. As Broadway aims to reestablish its footing after a tough return post-COVID-19, “Back to the Future” makes a case for musical spectaculars that appeal to mass audiences with upbeat music, ’50s and ’80s dance moves, costume changes and moments of surprise-and-delight.

“It reminds me of that feeling that you get when you watch that movie, and you’re like, ‘This is not possible,’” Likes says. “This is fantasy.”