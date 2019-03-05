THE BEAT GOES ON: Caroline de Maigret was on a break from modeling when Karl Lagerfeld stepped into a radio truck where she was interviewing people during Paris Fashion Week. They connected over music: Lagerfeld traveled with dozens of iPods, while she runs a music production company with her partner Yarol Poupaud.

“He went into my radio truck — my s–tty radio truck — and he actually gave me the honor to come in, and we talked about music for a very long time. And he’s so interesting, he’s so inspiring — it’s always a treat to have him for quite a while with you,” an emotional de Maigret recalled after the show featuring Lagerfeld’s last collection for Chanel.

That meeting led to Lagerfeld asking her to appear in Chanel’s cruise show in Saint-Tropez in 2010, and de Maigret became an official ambassador of the brand in 2016. Her CdMdiary account on Instagram, in partnership with the French house, features fashion and lifestyle advice from the Parisian icon.

As to what style lessons she received from Lagerfeld, de Maigret said: “Karl gives you freedom, and I think what I really always enjoy is the elegance he brings to the world and the chicness. He makes the woman feel sexy, but sexy with her brain and mind and attitude, and that’s the sexiness I like to have.”