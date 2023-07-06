Getting Ready for the Chanel Couture Show With Nesta Cooper

The latest Chanel couture show proved to be the perfect motivator to get Nesta Cooper out of the house. The actress was originally set to be shooting at the moment, but due to the writers’ strike, her schedule has drastically changed. So she took advantage and decided to spend a few extra days in Paris post-Chanel show, seeing the sights after the brand invited her to the latest runway.

“I’m just kind of waiting to hear when I’m gonna go back. Hopefully like in the fall. But I’ve just been kind of sitting on my hands in Los Angeles, so I’m so happy to have this instead,” she says of her extra time in Paris.

For the show, Cooper was dressed in look 47 from Chanel’s fall 2023 show, a purple wool tweed dress paired with Chanel accessories, bag, shoes and makeup.

It was Cooper’s first time at a Chanel couture show, having long been a fan of seeing the looks online from afar.

“The Chanel couture shows are always my favorite because I love to see the gowns,” she says. “And I love to see the bridal dresses. There was this floral black dress that Vanessa Paradis wore in their campaign that goes kind of like off the shoulder — oh my gosh, it was just so, so beautiful.”

She loves wearing Chanel because of the silhouettes. “They’re very classic and so everything feels very chic and hangs in a way. And when I wear the clothes I feel very timeless,” she says.

During her off time, Cooper has dabbled in all sorts of touristy things: she explored the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and had some Champagne.

“I’ve literally just been strolling around and just trying to get lost, walking through the streets and popping into stores and trying to say hello to as many people as I can,” she says.