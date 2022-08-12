×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Chanté Adams of ‘A League of Their Own’

The breakout of the reimagined "A League of Their Own" on bringing a Black queer woman to the classic story's world.

Chanté Adams of "A League of
Chanté Adams Dalvin Adams

When Chanté Adams got the initial email about a potential role in the new “A League of Their Own” series, she admits to being confused.

“I know it’s the time of the remakes and everything, but I remember ‘A League of Their Own’ — who doesn’t? — and I didn’t remember seeing women who look like me,” Adams says over a Zoom call. “So I was like ‘Is this supposed to be the diversity hire? What’s going on here?’ And I read the script and saw that it was not a remake but far from it, and I was like, ‘OK, not only are we telling the beloved story of the Peaches but we’re also diving deeper and expanding the storyline and the voices of the show, and we’re including a Black woman this time?’ And I was like, ‘oh hell yeah, I’m in.’”

The iconic 1992 film has been modernized and adapted into a TV series, out now on Amazon Prime, starring Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and more as female baseball players in World War II era America.

Related Galleries

Adams plays Maxine, who attempts to try out for the Peaches but is denied because she is Black. Maxine, however, doesn’t take no for an answer, and is confident in both her athletic abilities as well as the fact that she’s deserving of being on the team.

“It never crossed my mind that a woman like that existed: a Black woman, in that time period, who was also queer and an athlete,” Adams says. “I couldn’t even imagine or think about it. And anytime that a character is presented to me in that way I want to do it. I’m always ready to do stuff like that.”

Adams, born and raised in Detroit, grew up in a big sports family (though they were more of a basketball/football household rather than baseball), and didn’t try her hand at acting until her freshman year of high school. A friend was auditioning for a play and Adams didn’t want to be left alone, so she tagged along. The drama teacher told her that if she was going to wait there she had to audition as well. The next day, her name was on a cast list.

“But I say that it was fate, because my parents met at a play. Acting and theater is the whole reason why I literally exist. My mom is not an actor but my uncle was, and he brought her along [to a show] and my dad was the musician director of that play,” she says.

After graduating from Carnegie Mellon’s drama school, she moved to New York and within months landed the starring role of rapper Roxanne Shanté in “Roxanne, Roxanne,” which won her the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance for her portrayal.

“I was in the mental space of ‘I just graduated from college, the goal this year is to book a commercial.’ Literally, I wanted to be ‘girl number three’ on ‘SVU,’” Adams says of her rapid success. “I don’t know, God had other plans. Four weeks later, I was the lead in a film.”

Since then she’s appeared opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Denzel Washington-directed “A Journal for Jordan,” and made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award nominated play “Skeleton Crew.”

“A League of Their Own” involved acting skills as well as, obviously, baseball, and the actors were sent to a baseball camp upon their casting.

“We started baseball camp right before we shot the pilot: me, Abbi and D’Arcy. It was the three of us and as people were cast they came to camp with us. We did a camp before the pilot and then a camp again before we shot the series,” she says. Professional female baseball players were brought in to train them, and they would play daily games, actors versus professionals. They got just a smidge invested.

“At one point we forgot we were making a show,” Adams says, “and we weren’t a baseball team.”

Chanté Adams of "A League of Their Own" on Amazon
Chanté Adams Dalvin Adams
'A League of Their Own' Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'A League of Their Own' Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'A League of Their Own' Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'A League of Their Own' Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'A League of Their Own' Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'A League of Their Own' Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'A League of Their Own' Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'A League of Their Own' Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'A League of Their Own' Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'A League of Their Own' Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'A League of Their Own' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'A League of Their Own' Star

Hot Summer Bags

'A League of Their Own' Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'A League of Their Own' Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'A League of Their Own' Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'A League of Their Own' Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

'A League of Their Own' Star

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad