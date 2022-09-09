×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Charles III Will Be Britain’s First Green King

The new monarch is likely to continue lobbying for the environment, sustainability, mental health and well-being as he takes over British royalty's top job.

Federico Marchetti, King Charles III, Brunello
Federico Marchetti, King Charles III and Brunello Cucinelli at the G20 in Rome. courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

LONDON — King Charles III, who will make his first televised address as monarch on Friday evening, may have waited a lifetime to inherit the throne, but he hasn’t wasted any time letting the world know what his priorities are, and the stamp he wants to leave on Britain.

He’s made clear that he wants to see a slimmed-down, efficient royal family that’s not too much of a burden on the U.K.’s finances. He has championed the environment, and green causes, long before it became fashionable to do so.

Britain’s new king made his first public speech about safeguarding the environment in 1970, and in the mid-1980s he admitted to spending quality time with his plants, talking to them in order to help them grow.

Related Galleries

At the time, he was viciously ridiculed by the press and the public, yet his passion for conservation intensified. Today he’s involved in projects that span agriculture, fashion, textiles and skills training for underprivileged at-risk youths.

“I think we’re going to see a great king. He’s got a very strong, well-calibrated moral compass, as the queen did. He’s always tried to help people, and he started a life of service very early. And he has done so much for young people,” said the journalist and author Anne de Courcy, who has interviewed Charles in the past.

She talked about the Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by Charles in 1976 to help vulnerable young people with job training and education. British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful serves as a global ambassador for the charity, and said that it helped his siblings get started in their careers.

De Courcy said Charles was always a forward thinker, and recalled an interview from the mid-1980s where he was discussing themes with her such as climate change; complementary medicine; public health issues such as loneliness, isolation and depression, and the importance of extended, multigenerational family networks.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Getty Images

Charles inherited his father Prince Philip’s dedication to a variety of environmental and charitable causes. Philip was the first president of the World Wildlife Fund U.K. from its foundation in 1961 to 1982, and president of WWF-International from 1981 to 1996. At the time of his death last year, he was president emeritus of WWF.

In 1990, Charles founded Duchy Organics to sell organic food products from his estate in Cornwall. Since then it has become a leading organic and natural food brand, which is now operated in partnership with the British supermarket Waitrose. Its aim is to help small and medium sized producers, and all profits go to charitable causes.

As fashion’s use of oil-based, synthetic fabrics gained momentum, Charles also founded the global Campaign for Wool in 2010. He wanted to raise awareness among consumers about the renewable and biodegradable benefits of the fiber.

In 2020, he launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at the World Economic Forum at Davos. The aim of the SMI is to encourage economies to operate “in favor of people and planet.”

As reported, the SMI Fashion Task Force is chaired by Yoox founder and former YNAP chief executive officer Federico Marchetti. It has drawn up a Regenerative Fashion Manifesto, which was developed in partnership with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, another group founded by Charles and led by the scientist Marc Palahí.

The Regenerative Fashion Manifesto is a commitment to placing the fashion industry on a more “regenerative path,” and has recently set a 1 million euro investment program in the Himalayas to restore wildlife and sustainable farming to what has become an overworked and degraded landscape.

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles are followed by Princes Harry (2nd R) and William (R) as they leave the guildhall where the Royal wedding was celebrated on April 9, 2005, in Windsor. AFP via Getty Images

The SMI Fashion Task Force said it is committed to being “leaders and exemplars” to the global fashion, textile and apparel sectors, working to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future.

At the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in 2021 he gathered some of the most powerful CEOs and brand founders, including Stella McCartney, to meet with world leaders to discuss ways to tackle climate change.

In what was to be her final Christmas Day address in 2021, Queen Elizabeth said she was proud that Charles and Prince William had inherited her late husband’s passion for conservation.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize, which is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each winner receives a grant of 1 million pounds to continue their environmental work.

In December, William will be traveling to Boston for the second annual awards ceremony.

The new king’s concern for the environment also shines through in his clothing choices. He regularly wears roomy, softly tailored Anderson & Sheppard suits, and pairs them with colorful silk fabrics.

In an interview earlier this year, Catherine Hayward, the former fashion director of Esquire U.K. and a freelance stylist, said Charles takes a sustainable approach to dressing.

“He has been a pioneer of re-wearing — and has an archive of clothes that he’s been wearing for years. He wears them to death,” said Hayward, pointing out that the morning coat Charles wore to Philip’s funeral in April was the same one he donned for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.

The prince’s penchant for recycling hasn’t stood in the way of his natty style. The prince has been a regular on the magazine’s best dressed list for years, Hayward said.

In September 2017, Esquire did five separate covers of Charles for the Style issue, using images from his younger days with the headline: “The Charles files: A celebration of the ever changing, never changing style of the Prince of Wales.”

“He’s known for being dapper, he’s very detail-oriented and he revs things up with his shirts and ties — he can be quite experimental,” Hayward said.

Last November, during a trip to Jordan and Egypt, Charles mixed up stripes and geometric patterns on his ties and pocket handkerchiefs, and wore lots of pastels. Even for engagements on home turf, Charles has been looking sleek in pinstripes and patterned silks.

At COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference, which took place last November in Glasgow, Charles tucked a handkerchief with a bold, graphic circle pattern into the pocket of his light gray suit.

That may or may not have been a bid to impress Stella McCartney, who took the future king to see her sustainable fashion installation at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum during the international summit.

Prince Charles with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Highland Gathering on Sept. 3 in Scotland. Getty Images

Campbell Carey, head cutter and creative director of the Savile Row tailor Huntsman, said many of his clients already see King Charles as a “benchmark” and “tastemaker,” especially when it comes to his morning coat. He said they’re also asking for the quarter-inch braiding on the edges of the lapel and collar, and the narrow, starched “slip” of white fabric that breaks the line between the waistcoat and the shirt.

Some, however, would argue there is room for improvement in Charles’ wardrobe.

“Charles was once by far the best dressed — and was voted that by WWD,” said Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine. “He is very stylish but has gone a bit over the top with his ‘old clothes look’ and just looks ridiculous with patched shoes and baggy, striped double-breasted suits. Also, his hair is far too long to my mind. He has lost the edge he always once had.”

Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster and the director of the Westminster Menswear Archive, which he established in 2016, said earlier this year that Britain’s new monarch “doesn’t have to dress any way to ‘impress.’ He is already impressive, powerful and puts everyone else at ease with his style.”

Groves added that the prince dresses in a very British manner, “like he saw the tailor yesterday. It’s quiet, not shout-y and only you, as the wearer, know how well your clothes are made.”

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Hot Summer Bags

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Charles III Will Be Britain's First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad