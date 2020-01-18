NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: Every once in a while, Charles Melton has a “pinch me” moment. Friday night was one of them.

“I’m just a kid from Kansas, I don’t wear things like this everyday,” said the “Riverdale” actor, speaking at the Balmain show held in the cavernous Grande Halle de la Villette, an event center in the north of Paris.

Melton, who plays heartthrob Reggie in the series, was wearing an oversized striped suit designed by Olivier Rousteing.

“I grew up with Walmart and Target,” he laughed. “I think that Olivier is kind of like my power animal when it comes to clothing.”

Next up for Melton is “Swing,” in which he plays an Ivy League rower alongside Alexander Ludwig and Michael Shannon. But the actor is most excited about his current release: “Bad Boys For Life,” starring Will Smith. “It’s out today,” he beamed. “What are you doing here? You should be at the movies!”

Just then, Paris Saint Germain footballer Neymar Jr. arrived at the show, wearing an impressive Balmain mirrored jacket. DJ Kiddy Smile, himself wearing a loose printed poncho from the brand, looked on approvingly.

“What I like about Balmain is that it is also made for different bodies,” said Smile, who, at over 6’ 5” cuts an imposing figure.

The DJ is currently touring, but he is spending a couple of days in Paris for various fashion week events: Smile will play at the Palomo Spain show on Jan. 19 as well as at the after party for Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture show next week, which the designer said Friday would be his last.

“People are going to get emotional,” said Smile. “It’s sad for them, but I don’t feel the same: Luckily for me, I know we’ll stay in contact.”