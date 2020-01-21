FOREVER IN LOVE: Charlie Plummer didn’t need much preparation to play the lead character in the Hulu series “Looking for Alaska.”

“It’s very easy for me to play someone who is a hopeless romantic and always in love with somebody,” laughed the 20-year-old actor, sitting front row at the Berluti show on Friday.

In this new adaptation of John Green’s novel, Plummer is Miles, a somewhat lost teenager who meets and falls head over heels for the reckless Alaska, played by actress Kristine Froseth.

“It was so much fun preparing for the role because I was a huge fan of the book growing up,” said the actor, who will start filming his next project, a western, next month. “I got to reread it and meet with John Green. That whole experience of preparing it was such a fun time.”

Plummer was sitting next to French actress Isabelle Adjani, whose 1983 hit song “Le Petit Pull Marine” was used as a soundtrack for the Berluti show. Also attending were Antoine and Delphine Arnault; Kailand Morris; Woodkid; Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, and hip-hop artist Tyga, who was wearing a slick purple suit.

“I try to mix and match colors,” the rapper said. “I like colorblocking.”

Asked about his current projects, Tyga said he was busy getting inspired by the “great energy” of Paris and eating his favorite food.

“How do you say fries in French?” asked the rapper. “Pommes?” No luck, that’s the German word: the French term is “frites.”

“I love French food — and French women,” he said, kissing his fingertips.