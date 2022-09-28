×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Cher Steals the Show at Balmain

There were over 100 looks at the stadium show, but the last walk drove the crowd wild.

Balmain RTW Spring 2023
Balmain RTW Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing knows how stage a show. They’re part fashion parade and part celebrity spectacle, open to the public and always set to a thumping soundtrack.

But it was the final walk that got the biggest screams of the night, as Rousteing brought Cher – the original mononymous pop star – for a turn on the catwalk.

After 100 or more models, including Ashley Graham and Kristen McMenamy, paraded by in a mix of ready-to-wear and couture looks, Rousteing took to the stage for a solo strut, before Cher emerged.

Balmain RTW Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Cheers roared through Paris’ Stade Jean-Bouin as the duo hugged and held hands on an elevated stage as they walked to her 1998 anthem “Strong Enough.” She sported a futuristic look of a sculptured silver body suit, shiny black leggings and chunky boots.

Related Galleries

Rousteing praised her six decades-long career in music and film, as well as her activism, and said the best way to sum it all was one word: “trailblazer.”

“Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward,” said Rousteing.

Cher and Olivier Rousteing backstage at Balmain Spring 2023 show Stephane Feugere/WWD

“’Style icon’ doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends. And, in this challenging age that compels us to fight for long-overdue changes, her impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is an example to all,” he added.

Rousteing showed a softer side this season in runway looks that ranged from the earthy, featuring rich brown tones and material such as raffia, to the angelic, with cathedral paintings on flowing skirts and dresses.

It was an eclectic front row, or rather bleacher bench, showing that Rousteing’s influence goes beyond the fashion sphere. Soccer star Neymar sat front row in a sparkly jacket, while photographer-slash-chef Brooklyn Beckham made an entrance so late he couldn’t take a seat. The two shared an embrace before Beckham exited quickly backstage, where Kylie Jenner was also hanging out.

Stylist Law Roach said Rousteing feels “a little bit more like family,” after working together on Zendaya’s wet look Venice Film Festival look last year. “That time became iconic,” he said.

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie “Dune” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Holding a fashion show at a soccer stadium is more than spectacle, it’s a political statement.

“It’s so great, because I think [fashion] has been behind the velvet curtain for so long. And just to make it more accessible I think that’s what culture wants. The world wants everybody to be together and viewed the same way, and I think it’s beautiful that he chose to do it this way.”

After dropping her singles “Breakfast” and “Boyfriend” earlier this year, actress-turned-singer Dove Cameron spent the summer attending a songwriting camp to work on her upcoming album.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz backstage at Balmain Spring 2023 show Stephane Feugere/WWD

While she grew up on screen as a Disney star, her parents were both designers, which influenced her greatly. “The fashion and design world were always a part of my consciousness and the zeitgeist of my mind,” she said. It’s one of the things that led her to Balmain, which blends the masculine and the feminine and plays with the idea of power.

Those themes reflect in her music, with the gender role-bending singles “Breakfast” and “Boyfriend” released earlier this year. The music industry has been surprisingly empowering, she said. “I’m really finding myself in this industry in a way that wasn’t sure I ever would, because I’m a very anxious person. I had a lot of self hatred and imposter syndrome,” said Cameron, who won an Emmy during her early acting career.

Kylie Jenner and Olivier Rousteing backstage at Balmain Spring 2023 show Stephane Feugere/WWD

“Now I feel very much like I have my feet on the ground in the [music] industry in so many different forms that I feel comfortable. It’s an amazing thing that Columbia trusts me with it, but at the same time, it’s the only person I’m beholden to is me, which actually can be worse. Like you’re calling all the shots or whether it fails or it flies. It’s down to you.”

She spent the summer at a songwriting workshop to put the finishing touches on her upcoming album. The next single should be out in October, before the full album next year. She’ll also be the Valentino show later this week as fashion week rolls on.

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cher Walks at Balmain's Paris Fashion

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad