×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Cher Stuns the Audience at the Ann Demeulemeester Show

Guests including Halsey sat in silence waiting for the icon to make her entrance.

Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester Spring
Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2022, in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Shows rarely — if ever? — open with raucous applause.

But most shows don’t start with Cher. That was the case Saturday night at the Ann Demeulemeester show, when the iconic singer made an entrance just before the first models hit the runway.

The whole room had been seated, silent and still for several minutes in anticipation of her imminent arrival. When she made her entrance in a black coat and grand, swooping hat, the audience erupted into applause.

Cher was on hand to support Demeulemeester’s return to the runway after over two years away, and the designer showed a monochrome and meditative collection of jackets, flowing trousers, tucked dresses and her signature elevated white cotton shirts.

Related Galleries

After the show Cher told WWD that she has long been a fan of the brand. In fact, she’s worn Demeulemeester on several red carpets.

“I loved it,“ she said. “I’ve been wearing her things forever. They’re right for me, that’s what I love about them.”

Cher has been the talk of the town since she made an appearance on the Balmain runway last week. As for taking to the soccer stadium for her historic walk, she brushed it off like a pro.

“I’ve been walking on a stage for ever so it was just fun,” she said. Speaking of becoming friends with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, she added: “I really like him, and there’s a man’s jacket that I really want.”

She’s been an icon for more than five decades, but doesn’t mull over past styles. In her zen manner, she lives in the moment. “I don’t think of it, truthfully. Each thing is a thing and each moment is a moment and when it’s gone, it’s gone. My mother still looks at old pictures though.”

Before the show, Halsey sat next to the spot reserved for Cher. She was fangirling a little bit, like the rest of the audience.

“I can’t believe it,” she said of her seat. “The reason I was zoning out is that I’m going over and over in my head what I’m gonna say to her. I’ll probably come up with something amazing and then when I see her I’ll go ‘I love you so much’ and won’t have the courage to say anything else after that. Her just being here this week is iconic.”

The singer celebrated her birthday Sept. 29 and decided to spend it in Paris. “Every year it falls right on my birthday. So you know, every year I have to make the decision — am I going on a tropical vacation or to fashion week? And this year I was like, it’s fashion week,” she said.

Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2022, in Paris, France. Getty Images

To celebrate she went out to dinner and took a group of friends to the Crazy Horse cabaret. “They’ve never been and I was like this is a Parisian classic, so you have to see it. I’ve seen the show a bunch of times, but I was like, ‘I just want to see your reactions.’”

The new mom just finished her “Love and Power” tour, and had been vocal on social media about the toll it took on her.

“Now I’m feeling really good,” she said. “Things are slowing down for me and I’m excited to go home and spend some time with my son and, you know, just do holiday things with the baby.”

Among the fashion week chaos, the Demeulemeester show was a moment of calm — at least for 10 minutes before the cameras started snapping again.

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Hot Summer Bags

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cher and Halsey Sit Front Row

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad