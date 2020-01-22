PARIS — Chloë Sevigny was on a whirlwind visit.

In the French capital for only 24 hours, she’d swooped in from New York to launch her fragrance, Little Flower, in Galeries Lafayette on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Tuesday night. Right before that, she sat down with WWD to share her thoughts about perfume, fashion and pregnancy.

WWD: After Little Flower do you have any more fragrance projects in the works?

Chloë Sevigny: No — this is it. This is like the beginning, the middle and the end. Alia [Raza] and Ezra [Woods], who started Régime [des Fleurs], are old friends of mine. When they started the company, I fell in love with each fragrance that they were releasing. They [asked]: “What do you think about doing fragrance?” The thought had never crossed my mind before. It made perfect sense with all the other brands that I’ve collaborated with, like Opening Ceremony, and my indie film roots — helping bring attention to emerging artists, companies and people whose vision I really believe in, and [who] are doing something outside the box.

WWD: You’ve had a long-running relationship with Opening Ceremony. What sort of memories came back when you heard their stores are shutting?

C.S.: I’m kind of holding on to them until they actually close, because I feel like there is going to be a lot of events and whatnot before the summertime. But, of course, when I first did my collection with them…there were like five people in the office, and the office was above the store and then it became this [empire].

I am very excited to see what they do with their brand, and that they will have more time to focus on that. Maybe they’ll ask me to do something.

WWD: What brands are you loving during your pregnancy?

C.S.: I am wearing Chloé today. Norma Kamali has been a godsend. I always loved Norma Kamali — an iconic New Yorker female designer, who has been so innovative since Day One [and] still is. Also, she’s always been a real champion of vintage, and she’d always sell in her collection vintage pieces. I love her whole look, her whole vibe, her whole ethos. Everything.

She makes lots of stretch. These stretch pants that go high, up over the belly, they’re flared. It’s almost impossible to find flared pants from a [maternity] company, which I think is surprising because I think it’s better for the silhouette to have a little flare at the bottom to balance out this big thing happening in the middle. She makes the perfect flared leggings.

WWD: You’ve had fashion and accessories partnerships, like with Warby Parker. Are you working on anything else currently?

C.S.: Right now, I’m just working on the baby.

WWD: Jim Jarmusch, whose movies you’ve acted in, took some amazing photos of you pregnant, which you posted on Instagram.

C.S.: That was actually for the snap cardigan at Agnès b. She did this big project with all these different artists, and I said [to Jim] if we undo [the cardigan] will you take some for me personally?

WWD: What do you adore about him?

C.S.: I love his interests, how wide they are. He’s very esoteric. I love his look — I mean, I just like to gaze upon him. He’s so tall, and he has that iconic hair. He’s very kind-natured, self-effacing. He loved his mother. (She laughs.)

WWD: Which other directors have you enjoyed filming with?

C.S.: Olivier Assayas — I worked with him years ago actually here in Paris. We shot a film called “Demonlover.” I’ve had so many great experiences. I loved David Fincher. I worked with him on “Zodiac.” I loved his attention to detail. Everybody brings something different.

WWD: Which directors are on your wish list?

C.S.: Jane Campion, Catherine Breillat, Claire Denis — more the ladies.

WWD: What about acting roles?

C.S.: I would like to play a Mae West-y kind of character — ballsy, loud, sexy and glamorous. I feel I don’t get that so often. I’d also like to play someone really mouse-y and shy. Opposite ends of the spectrum.

WWD: You’ve directed three shorts. What draws you to directing?

C.S.: I love the process. I love problem-solving — something going awry and having to fix that in the moment, and the inspiration [coming] out of that, out of complications. I found that really challenging and inspiring. And working with actors, of course, and there are so many artisans.…I’m a control freak, so having control is probably the best part. (She laughs.)

I am trying to come up with an idea for a feature.

WWD: Are you close?

C.S.: I’d like to say yes, but no.