Christian Serratos’ Diary From Mexico City With Dior

Over the weekend, Dior presented their cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City, a show which was inspired by Frida Kahlo. The front-row attendees included Alicia Keys, Rachel Zegler, Riley Keough, Naomi Watts, Christian Serratos, Emma Raducanu, Yalitza Aparicio, Monica Barbaro, Karla Souza and more. Mexican-American actress Serratos, best known for her leading role in the Netflix project “Selena,” as well as her role on “The Walking Dead,” took WWD behind the scenes of her getting-ready process ahead of the big event.

“I am so proud to be in Mexico, my family’s home country, celebrating the Dior cruise show,” she said of the experience. She obviously wore a Dior look for the show and had her makeup done with Dior beauty products, and chose to accessorize it all with a long braided hairstyle. “I wanted to represent my culture and wear the braids made famous in Mexico,” she said.

Above, a look at Serratos’ photos from the big day with Dior.