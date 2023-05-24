Live
Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Christian Serratos’ Diary From Mexico City With Dior

The actress shares behind-the-scenes photos from her glam process in Mexico City ahead of the Dior Cruise show.

Christian Serratos gets ready for the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City.
Christian Serratos's Diary from Mexico City with Dior
Christian Serratos's Diary from Mexico City with Dior
Christian Serratos's Diary from Mexico City with Dior
Christian Serratos gets ready for the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City.
View ALL 10 Photos

Over the weekend, Dior presented their cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City, a show which was inspired by Frida Kahlo. The front-row attendees included Alicia Keys, Rachel Zegler, Riley Keough, Naomi Watts, Christian Serratos, Emma Raducanu, Yalitza Aparicio, Monica Barbaro, Karla Souza and more. Mexican-American actress Serratos, best known for her leading role in the Netflix project “Selena,” as well as her role on “The Walking Dead,” took WWD behind the scenes of her getting-ready process ahead of the big event. 

“I am so proud to be in Mexico, my family’s home country, celebrating the Dior cruise show,” she said of the experience. She obviously wore a Dior look for the show and had her makeup done with Dior beauty products, and chose to accessorize it all with a long braided hairstyle. “I wanted to represent my culture and wear the braids made famous in Mexico,” she said.

Above, a look at Serratos’ photos from the big day with Dior. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

