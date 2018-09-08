Designer Christian Cowan’s front row had its fair share of celebrities — Chantel Jeffries in a cropped lime green hoodie, Nicopanda’s Nicola Formichetti, Kim Petras, who’s been superactive this fashion week — but none caused as much pandemonium as when Christina Aguilera, in an oversize, red trench, walked to her seat.

Aguilera was on stage performing at Friday night’s Harper’s Bazaar Icons party when a fight broke out between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the second floor balcony of The Plaza hotel. But the singer had no idea that, right after she finished singing “Genie in a Bottle,” Cardi was downstairs hurling a red heel in Nicki’s direction.

“Who didn’t hear about their fight?” Aguilera said at the Cowan show. “I’m not sure it was during my set though.” When told that it was, she smiled, shrugged and raised her eyebrows. “Oh! Well.”

Moving on.

Aside from her tour, for which she’s currently doing rehearsals, Aguilera has plans to go to the Area runway show on Saturday night. She mentioned there will be a surprise, somewhere, on Sunday. Asked whether she’ll perform at any more shows this week, she put her finger to her lips and said, “It is a surprise.”

Sitting beside Aguilera, Formichetti pulled the hood of his sweatshirt up toward his ears and glanced around the room. When he found Petras, twirling for the cameras in a silver, leather dress with a gigantic bow, he grabbed her by the thigh to get her attention.

Patricia Field held court, saying hello to just about everybody.

“If I still had my store, Christian Cowan would be someone who is interesting to me,” she remarked, fiddling with the digital camera attachment on her iPhone, which she wore around her neck.

