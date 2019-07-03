SPELL IT OUT: Some people definitely know how to make an entrance.

Christina Aguilera turned up at the Viktor & Rolf fall 2019 couture show on Wednesday wearing an oversized tulle trenchcoat from the designers’ spring 2019 collection printed with the perfect message: “F–k This I’m Going to Paris.”

Her sartorial choice was made all the more fitting by the fact that the artist — whose hit single “Genie in the Bottle” will mark the 20th year of its release this year — is playing her first Parisian gig in more than 10 years, set for July 4 at the AccorHotels Arena.

“I’m going to have to get a picture,” fan-girled singer Poppy, who was sitting in the seat next to her. “I think she’s so great.”

Miss Fame, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 7 fame, also sported a silhouette from the spring 2019 collection — an ironic “No Photos Please” dress that got all the photographers’ attention.

Ian Bohen, of TV show “Teen Wolf,” was just in regular clothes that day.

“It’s too hot to wear couture anyway,” he said with a laugh, sitting next to co-stars Holland Roden and Tyler Hoechlin.

“We still hang out a little bit, we’re all pretty close,” said Roden. “We’re all getting together for a ‘Teen Wolf’-related event this weekend, as it still airs in France.”

Roden, who has just wrapped a movie called “Follow Me” about a “YouTuber gone wrong,” is learning to speak French in the hopes of doing more projects in France.

“I know just enough French to get around and be polite,” said Hoechlin, for whom Paris is “insanely romantic and never gets old.” He demonstrated: “Désolé mon français n’est pas bon. That’s all you need.”