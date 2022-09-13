Christine Ko’s TIFF Photo Diary

It’s hard to remember in the midst of all that is happening around New York Fashion Week and the Emmys that there is a major international film festival going on at the moment, but Toronto is indeed in full swing. Actress Christine Ko is one of TV’s brightest up-and-comers, with roles in “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dave” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which she joins as a new cast member for its upcoming season. The fifth season of the award-winning dystopian series premieres Wednesday, and premiered at TIFF earlier this week. Ko worked with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi for the big night and takes us behind the scenes of her Toronto journey.
Newsletters
Sign up for WWD news straight to your inbox every day