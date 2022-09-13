Christine Ko’s TIFF Photo Diary

It’s hard to remember in the midst of all that is happening around New York Fashion Week and the Emmys that there is a major international film festival going on at the moment, but Toronto is indeed in full swing. Actress Christine Ko is one of TV’s brightest up-and-comers, with roles in “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dave” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which she joins as a new cast member for its upcoming season. The fifth season of the award-winning dystopian series premieres Wednesday, and premiered at TIFF earlier this week. Ko worked with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi for the big night and takes us behind the scenes of her Toronto journey.

“Theme of the night was Secret Garden. Featuring hair by Anna Baseghian and makeup by Pircilla Pae!”

“Excited for my first time at TIFF but first, COFFEE!!”

“We loved this Nicole + Felicia couture cape since The Handmaid’s Tale uses capes to signify stature. My character Lily was an ex-martha: The white gives it a fresh look and the flowers signify blooming again in the free world.”

“For hair we thought it would be nice to keep it up and simple to showcase the outfit. We found a way to make a simple bun look like the flowers on the cape!”

“These Anabela Chan earrings that my stylist Rob Zangardi picked out were perfect! They were so fun and elegant at the same time. I love wearing Asian female designers on the red carpet!”

“We love taking some quick BTS photos to get an idea of how the gown drapes. It also helps me practice poses I want to do on the carpet :)”

“Off to TIFF we go! Taking a second to soak in the moment, such a dream come true to work on this show!”

“Reunited with the most fearless leader and a woman who can really do it all! Thankful for Elisabeth Moss welcoming me with open arms and elevating my work to a new level! I am forever inspired by her and you’ll see why Lily & June are a great combo in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.” DOMINIC CHAN

“My fav part of this Nicole + Felicia skirt/coat was draping it over the shoulder for a fun fresh look for the after party!” DOMINIC CHAN