Coach Goes Sustainable at the Met Gala With Maya Penn

After debuting their partnership two weeks ago at Coach’s Coachtopia launch dinner, Stuart Vevers and environmental activist Maya Penn were together again at the Met Gala.

“The look we designed for Maya expresses our American design language, imagined for a new generation through the lens of environmental responsibility,” Vevers explains. “It’s part of our house’s commitment to explore, experiment and learn more about sustainable design through iteration and new ways of creating, as well as the design principles of Coachtopia, where we look to design waste out of our processes from the start.

“The dress interprets a romantic silk chiffon slipdress with grunge attitude, incorporating vintage lace and silk leftovers from our previous runway shows as well as embellishment made from discarded bike tubes, aluminum soda cans, plastic water bottles, ticket stubs and maps salvaged from trash cans in and around the Met,” Vevers continues.

“This gown is showcasing circularity and sustainability at the apex of fashion,” Penn adds. “It’s been amazing to see Coach take waste and transform it into something unique and incredible. When people see this innovative gown, I hope it inspires them to reimagine their relationship with clothing and the everyday items that are thrown away. I hope that this sends a message to the fashion industry that sustainability is not the future, it’s the now.”

A sketch of Maya Penn’s Coach look.



