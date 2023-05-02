×
Coach Goes Sustainable at the Met Gala With Maya Penn

Stuart Vevers and Maya Penn break down their sustainable Met look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Maya Penn and Stuart Vevers attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Activist Maya Penn and Coach's creative director Stuart Vevers attend the 2023 Met Gala. Penn's look is entirely upcycled in a show for Coachtopia and new brand values. Getty Images

After debuting their partnership two weeks ago at Coach’s Coachtopia launch dinner, Stuart Vevers and environmental activist Maya Penn were together again at the Met Gala

“The look we designed for Maya expresses our American design language, imagined for a new generation through the lens of environmental responsibility,” Vevers explains. “It’s part of our house’s commitment to explore, experiment and learn more about sustainable design through iteration and new ways of creating, as well as the design principles of Coachtopia, where we look to design waste out of our processes from the start.

“The dress interprets a romantic silk chiffon slipdress with grunge attitude, incorporating vintage lace and silk leftovers from our previous runway shows as well as embellishment made from discarded bike tubes, aluminum soda cans, plastic water bottles, ticket stubs and maps salvaged from trash cans in and around the Met,” Vevers continues.

“This gown is showcasing circularity and sustainability at the apex of fashion,” Penn adds. “It’s been amazing to see Coach take waste and transform it into something unique and incredible. When people see this innovative gown, I hope it inspires them to reimagine their relationship with clothing and the everyday items that are thrown away. I hope that this sends a message to the fashion industry that sustainability is not the future, it’s the now.”

A sketch of Maya Penn’s Coach look.


