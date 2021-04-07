WWD: How did you start as a mixologist?

Fausto Gonzalez: I started as a barback in 2007 and made my way up to be a bartender and then mixologist.

WWD: Favorite classic cocktail or signature cocktail style?

F.G.: I love the Martinez, a margarita, and the Hemingway daiquiri.

WWD: Where did you find inspiration for the Butterfly drinks?

F.G.: I actually found a lot of inspiration in the beautiful artwork hanging on the wall at the Butterfly, and the names of the cocktails are names of different butterflies.

WWD: What are five special ingredients you should try for spring?

F.G.: I think for spring and summer, people should use fresh herbs and berries, cucumbers, watermelon and passion fruit liqueur.

FIRE TIP: A Paloma-style cocktail with pronounced flavors

1.5 oz. house mezcal

0.5 oz. aperol

0.5 oz. house-made grapefruit cordial

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

10 drops of Bigallet thyme liqueur

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coupe top with champagne.

Garnish with lime wheel and thyme, spring wrap in a grapefruit ribbon

BRIMSTONE: The Butterfly’s signature spicy mango margarita

2 oz. house tequila

1 oz. mango syrup

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. Rothman & Winter Orchard Peach Liqueur

1 dropper full of habanero tincture

Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously and serve in a rocks glass with ice and half a cayenne-salted rim.

Garnish with a lime wheel and a Fresno pepper.

MONARCH: An elegant version of a gin sour

1.75 oz. house gin

0.75 oz. Earl Grey syrup

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. egg whites

Add all the ingredients in cocktail shaker with one small ice cube, shake vigorously.

Add ice, shake again and double strain to a coupe.

Garnish with three edible flowers and Peychaud’s Bitters.

GIANT PATCH: A refreshing cucumber cooler-style drink

2 oz. house vodka

0.75 oz. fresh cucumber juice

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.75 oz. ginger syrup

10 drops of absinthe

A of pinch salt

Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice and pour over a Collins glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and lime wheel

GREAT TANMARK: A fun and interesting whiskey smash

2 oz. bourbon

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. peach syrup

0.25 oz. aperol or peach liqueur

Add 10 mint leaves and two lemon slices, muddle lightly.

Add ice, shake vigorously and pour over brushed ice in a mule mug.

Garnish with a peach slice and two to three mint sprigs.

THE JOCKER: A new take on a classic mojito

2 oz. house rum (can also be make with vodka or gin)

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. passionfruit liqueur

0.5 oz. house-made lychee syrup

0.5 oz. pineapple juice

10 mint leaves

Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously with ice and pour into a Collins glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a pineapple slice and three pineapple leaves.

APRICOT SULFUR: An unexpected take on a mezcal old-fashioned

1.75 oz. house mezcal

0.25 oz. house-made orange cordial

0.25 oz. apricot liqueur

0.25 oz. Amaro Montenegro

3 splashes of orange bitters

3 splashes of whiskey barrel-aged bitters

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir around 20 to 25 times and pour into a rocks glass with one 2×2 ice cube.

Garnish with an orange twist.

AGATHIA EMPEROR: A tequila old-fashioned with spices, specifically saffron

2 oz. house añejo tequila

0.5 oz. St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur

0.25 oz. saffron simple syrup

0.25 oz. Liquore Strega

1 full dropper of house-made pineapple bitters

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir around 20 to 25 times and pour into a rocks glass with one 2×2 ice cube.

Garnish with a colorful edible butterfly.

BUCKEYE: The Butterfly’s signature espresso martini

1.5 oz. house vodka

0.5 oz. St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur

0.25 oz. demerara syrup

0.25 oz. Amaro Meletti

1 oz. iced espresso

Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously with ice and strain into a coupe.

Garnish with three hearts made with bitters.

GOLDEN PIPER: A nice way to integrate cherry and floral flavors to a Manhattan

2 oz. house-made rye whiskey

0.25 oz. cynar

0.25 oz. Benedictine

0.25 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass, stir around 20 to 25 times, pour into a rocks glass with an ice sphere and add a pinch of sea salt and clove on top.

Garnish with a house cherry and orange twist feather in a bamboo stick.

VICEROY: A more botanically driven white negroni

1.5 oz. gin

0.75 oz. Dolin Blanc

0.5 oz. Dimmi di Milano Liqueur

0.5 oz. Kina L’Aero

Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass, stir around 20 to 25 times and serve in a coupe with an expressed orange peel and edible gold leaf flakes.

Garnish with a dry orange peel and a lemon twist cut in the middle.

MOURNING CLOAK: A Rolls-Royce-style cocktail with ginger and herbal flavors

1.5 oz. house scotch (Monkey Shoulder or Dewar’s White Label)

0.5 oz. Amaro Lucano

0.75 oz. Giffard Ginger of the Indies Liqueur

0.25 oz. Yellow Chartreuse Liqueur

Add all the ingredients in mixing glass, stir around 20 to 25 times and serve in a rocks glass with one 2×2 ice cube.

Garnish with a slice of ginger and shimmering, edible gold butterfly.