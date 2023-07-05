Coco Lee, Singer and First Chanel Chinese Ambassador, Dies at 48

LONDON – Chinese-American singer Coco Lee, who was best known for singing the “Mulan” theme song “Reflection” and became the first Chinese American to ever perform at the Oscars, died on Wednesday at the age of 48 after a failed attempt to rescue her from a depression-related suicide, her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee confirmed on Weibo.

“After a long struggle with depression, Coco’s condition took a sharp turn for the worse recently and she attempted suicide at home on July 2. After being sent to the hospital in a coma, the hospital team worked hard to rescue and treat her, but she passed away on July 5,” they wrote on Weibo.

“The year 2023 would have been the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s debut. In the past 29 years, she has not only brought us endless joy and surprise with her powerful songs and dances but also worked hard to create a new world for Chinese singers in the international singing world…Now, our biggest responsibility is to take good care of our aging mother, and we hope that everyone will pray for her and give us the space and time to heal our pain,” they added.

Born in 1975 in Hong Kong, Lee moved to San Francisco at the age of nine with her mother and sisters. Her father passed away before she was born. She later returned to Hong Kong and launched her career in music.

In 1998, she was hired to sing the song “Reflection” for the Disney aminated adaptation of the Chinese folktale Mulan. The success of the movie and the song helped her reach global fame.

In 2001, Lee became the first-ever Chanel brand ambassador of Chinese descent for the Asia region. At the time, however, her appointment caused some backlash among loyal Chanel fans in Hong Kong for being too sexy and not elegant enough.

Nevertheless, she attended the brand’s fall 2001 fashion show in Paris and wore a colorful sequin dress from Chanel for the red carpet of the 73rd Academy Awards, where she performed the song “A Love Before Time” from Ang Lee’s movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

In recent years, Lee remained active in mainland China and severed as a judge on various sing competitions and reality shows.

Lee was married to Bruce Rockowitz, a former chief executive officer of the Hong Kong-based supply chain giant Li & Fung. She had two step-daughters from Rockowitz’s previous marriage.

The two married in 2011 in a lavish wedding that was covered extensively in the Asian press and featured performances by Bruno Mars and the Black Eyed Peas.