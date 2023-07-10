Common, Notes From the Underground

LONDON — When Common, the actor, rapper, activist and author, was going into filming Apple TV+’s “Silo” in London, a sci-fi dystopian drama set inside a giant silo that nobody can leave, it didn’t feel like unfamiliar ground because of what was happening outside in the real world, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was in a space where I didn’t want to leave the country for a long time, but London is a whole different thing, it’s a city I really love,” the 51-year-old recalls on a Zoom call from a smoggy New York City as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

He received the script, which has been adapted to screen from author Hugh Howey’s “Wool” series of novels, around the time of his birthday, where he was celebrating with his friends on a boat in Miami.

“I couldn’t wait to get back to reading the scripts,” he says half-jokingly, adding that within the first five or six pages his instincts told him that this was going to be a hit show.

Common plays Robert Sims, the powerful yet short-tempered head of security of the silo, whose role in the books is minimal but in the show he’s been given a bigger narrative.

“I did a lot of preparation, that took me going into my process of being creative and coming up with storylines, but also finding out things from the writers. It’s really one of the most invigorating and creative roles I’ve had,” says the actor.

“It’s almost like the head of the CIA slash somebody in Congress because I’m there enforcing certain laws and helping. I didn’t write any of the laws, but I’m enforcing these things and making sure this is done right,” he adds.

Filming took place on a huge set that resembled a silo with apartments, bedrooms and canteens.

Common Lexie Moreland for WWD

Common admits that it “had a little bit of a depressing energy sometimes” because he would come to work while it was still dark outside and he would leave work at night, too.

The show just wrapped up its season finale and has been renewed for a second season.

On his days off, he would take himself to the theater and his favorite vegan restaurant, Mildreds, which has locations scattered across London.

As for one of his favorite theatrical experiences? He watched the Bob Marley musical “Get Up Stand Up!” at the Young Vic theater eight times.

Common grew up watching stage plays and musicals in Chicago.

“I got to participate in one play when I was a kid and it always struck me as something I just love to do and be a part of,” he says.

He made his Broadway debut in the winter of 2022 in Second Stage Theater’s production of “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

“The difference in a play is that you’re not only with the other actors onstage, but the audience is part of the play, too. I feel changed sometimes by plays. I feel like it shifts my thinking and that artists put everything out there. There’s so many people contributing to this,” says Common.

Even with his standout turn in “Silo,” Common still remains deeply involved in music. He will be joining LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross and more in August as part of “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour that will hit 24 major cities in the U.S. and Canada to coincide with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Music is on the brain for Common, who is working on new material and a potential album. He’s a big fan of British music collective Sault and singer-songwriter Cleo Sol.

When it comes to selecting his projects, he’s always spiritual and intentional about it, despite holding an Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award in his portfolio. He’s just shy of a Tony award to make him an EGOT.

“I really don’t like wasting my time, meaning not only just with work but just even in conversations or just sitting around always on social media. I don’t like doing those things because I value my time,” he says.