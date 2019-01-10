Ruth E. Carter, the costume designer who imagined a new African diaspora, drawing on tribal-tech inspirations to make 700 costumes for the film “Black Panther,” will receive a Career Achievement Award at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Feb. 19 in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the annual event, which celebrates how designers create costumes to build character in film, television and short-form videos, will also honor “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” creator Ryan Murphy as a Distinguished Collaborator for years of bringing stylish projects to screen, including “Glee,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and the new dance musical series highlighting LGBTQ ball culture in New York, “Pose.”

Erin Benach, who used a Stagecoach Festival vibe and some of the star’s own Gucci togs to transform Lady Gaga from wannabe to supernova in “A Star Is Born,” is nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film alongside Mary E. Vogt (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Michele Clapton (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Sarah Edwards (“Ocean’s 8”) and Jenny Eagan (“Widows”), while Julian Day, who re-created Freddie Mercury’s gender-bending style for “Bohemian Rhapsody” by tapping a who’s who of British design from Biba to Zandra Rhodes, competes with Marci Rodgers (“BlacKkKlansman”), Sandy Powell (nominated for both “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns”) and Alexandra Byrne (“Mary, Queen of Scots”) in the Excellence in Period Film category.

Carter is up for an award in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film lineup, alongside Paco Delgado, who created the otherworldly looks for Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and more in “A Wrinkle In Time,” Kym Barrett for “Aquaman,” Judianna Makovsky for “The Avengers” and Jenny Beavan for “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

For Excellence in Contemporary Television, Murphy’s “Versace” designers Lou Eyrich and Allison Leach, who scoured the world for vintage Versace looks, as well as creating some of their own lookalikes, were named, alongside Allyson B. Fanger for “Grace and Frankie,” Janie Bryant and Wendy Chuck for “The Romanoffs,” Alix Friedberg for “Sharp Objects,” and Hala Bahmet for “This Is Us.”

The field for the Period Television award includes Michael Kaplan, who created looks both gilded and gritty for Dakota Fanning-led “The Alienist,” Beth Morgan, who outfitted Alison Brie and her fellow wrestlers in Eighties workout style for “Glow,” Donna Zakowska, who designs costumes for Golden Globe-winning fashion plate Rachel Brosnahan for the hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Catherine Adair for “The Man in the High Castle,” and Nina Ayres and Terry Dresbach for “Outlander.”

Rounding out the major categories for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television, there’s Ane Crabtree, whose “Handmaid’s Tale” looks have sparked Internet memes and political protests, Eyrich and Paula Bradley for “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” Cynthia Summers for “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Gersha Phillips for “Star Trek: Discovery” and Sharen Davis for “Westworld.”

In the newly added category Excellence in Variety, Reality Competition and Live Television,” Paul Tazewell, who put John Legend in Balmain jeans in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” is nominated alongside longtime fashion world fixture Zaldy Coco for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Lauren Shapiro for “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Tom Broecker and Eric Justian for “Saturday Night Live,” and Marina Toybina for “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The Excellence in Short Form Design will see Bonnia Stauch (Adidas “See My Creativity” commercial), Natasha Newman-Thomas (Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video), Charlie Altuna (Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy” short film), Ami Goodheart (Justin Timberlake’s “Supplies” video) and Jenny Eagan (Nespresso’s “The Quest” commercial) duke it out. The event, which is being sponsored by Westfield, Prime Video and Campari, will be held at the Beverly Hilton.