When Daniel Kaluuya appeared onscreen during the virtual Golden Globes on Sunday to accept the first award of the night — Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture — for his role as Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s historical drama “Judas and the Black Messiah,” he was muted.

The mishap was due to a technical difficulty that the British actor was able to overcome moments later when his audio returned.

“You’re doing me dirty,” Kaluuya repeatedly joked before giving his speech.

Later in the virtual press room, recounting the issue, he said: “I really wanted to speak, because I wanted to give the recognition to where it’s supposed to be, chairman Fred Hampton and the family. I mean, we did this. We did this to continue the legacies. That was the most important thing…I was speaking, and then they just — it was mad. You know what, that’s life.”

Kaluuya told reporters it’s a “privilege” to have portrayed Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party who was killed in 1969 at the age of 21.

“It’s an honor,” said Kaluuya, 32. “I feel mad humbled in this current moment, to be real. I feel like if I was four years older, I couldn’t play this role. I feel really aligned. So, I just feel grateful. And I feel grateful for the award to allow more people to watch this film that everyone came together and made and to continue the legacy of chairman Fred.”

Kaluuya was previously nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy in 2018 for his role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”