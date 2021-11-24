×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Grooming Is Introducing Men to Self-care and Redefining Masculinity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alber Elbaz Tribute Show to Get Museum Treatment

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Da’Vinchi Goes From ‘BMF’ to Broadway and Back

The actor is starring in "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway and will start shooting season two of Starz series "Black Mafia Family" early next year.

Da'Vinchi
Da'Vinchi Lexie Moreland/WWD

This year has been game-changing for 26-year-old actor Da’Vinchi.

First, there was his lead role in the 50 Cent-produced crime drama series “Black Mafia Family” on Starz. The show, inspired by true events in Detroit from the ’80s, premiered in September and aired its season one finale this past weekend; season two will begin filming in Atlanta early next year.

Shortly after “BMF” debuted, the actor made his Broadway debut in “Thoughts of a Colored Man” in October. The original ensemble play written by Keenan Scott 2nd — which stars seven Black men, each named for a specific character trope including “love,” “depression” and “wisdom” — is notable for being led by Black creative talent on and offstage.

“Eight shows a week is a lot of work,” says the young Haitian American actor, noting that the reward for the work has been huge. “It’s very taxing on the body and on the mind, but I am learning a lot. You learn something from theater acting that TV and film can’t give you,” he adds. “I know Broadway is a game-changer as a young actor.”

Related Galleries

Da'Vinchi
Da’Vinchi Lexie Moreland/WWD

Da’Vinchi stars as “lust,” a young character whose self-centered machismo is countered by the earnestness of his foil, “love,” played by Dyllón Burnside.

“As a kid, feeling like I was hot s–t and I can talk to any girl or whatever — that was not me. So playing that character ‘Lust’ is so far from who I am as a person,” says Da’Vinchi, adding that he resonated more strongly with the “love” character, rooted in spoken word performance. (The actor has dabbled in spoken word himself.)

“At first I was hoping I could switch my character around, but it happened the way it happened, and at the end of the day, all things [happen] for the greater good, I believe,” he says. And while his character isn’t always the most popular with audiences, “Lust” represents the ability to grow and evolve. When his character is called out for bigotry by the older barber, “Wisdom,” he’s able to take in the different point of view.

“What I’ve learned from my character is that sometimes people just don’t know better,” Da’Vinchi says of what audiences can take away from his character. “People don’t know better when they’re not taught.”

He will continue in the show through January, after which he’ll start filming the next season of “BMF.” While he’s enjoyed the experience of being onstage, he’s excited to return to onscreen work. “It’s tough, but knowing that it touches people and is affecting people in a dope way, it fuels us a lot. We’ll get up onstage to do what we do,” he adds of his Broadway “bootcamp” experience.

The actor, who was raised in Brooklyn and New Jersey and spent part of his childhood in Florida, saw acting as a road out of poverty.

“I was always fascinated by filmmaking and art,” says Da’Vinchi, whose earlier screen roles include “Grown-ish” and the sports drama “All American.” “And you put all those things in a bowl, and then you get the actor. All those things — I love storytelling. I love creating. I wanted to make it out of my situation, and something was telling me strongly to pursue the arts, and I did.”

Da'Vinchi
Da’Vinchi Lexie Moreland/WWD
Da'Vinchi
Da’Vinchi Lexie Moreland/WWD

SEE MORE FROM WWD:

Studio 54 Takes Hulaween

Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark

ABT’s Fall Gala Featured the World Premiere of Jessica Lang’s New Ballet ‘ZigZag’

Jamie Mizrahi and Miranda Kerr Host Celeb-filled Louis Vuitton Dinner in L.A., With Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie and Many More

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Da'Vinchi, From 'BMF' on Starz to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad