The sudden death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has rocked the world of sports.

Bryant, only 41 years old and less than four years into retirement from the Lakers, where he spent his entire record-breaking career, died Sunday morning when a helicopter he was flying in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.

The Los Angeles Times reported the crash, but did not identify Bryant as being on board. TMZ first reported Bryant was among those killed, which has since been confirmed by police and Calabasas city officials. TMZ has since reported that one of Bryant’s four daughters, Gianna, was on the helicopter as well and was also killed. She was 13.

Scores of athletes took to social media to express their shock at the death. Paul Pierce, formerly on famed Lakers rival the Boston Celtics, simply said on Twitter: “This is not real right now.” Dwyane Wade, formerly a star of the Miami Heat, wrote: “Noooooo God please no.” Scottie Pippen, formerly of the champion Chicago Bulls, wrote: “I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.” Drake posted a photo of a custom jacket he wore to Bryant’s last game in 2016. Tom Brady, of the New England Patriots, wrote, “We miss you already Kobe.”

Disney chief executive officer Robert Iger said the entire company is mourning the death, calling it a “tragic loss” and that Bryant was “a giant of sports and a person so full of life.”

“Terrible news and so hard to process,” Iger added.

In Bryant’s long career, he had a number of releases of apparel and shoes, mainly with Nike. The company has yet to respond to a request for comment, but Bryant’s relationship with Nike goes back almost 20 years. The company has three styles of shoes with Bryant, including a Mamba style, a nod to his professional nickname while with the Lakers, Black Mamba. After retiring from basketball in 2016, Bryant started The Mamba Sports Academy, along with an investment fund for media and tech companies and a media company, Granity Studios.

Speaking about his relationship with Nike in 2016, Bryant told WWD that the company was the embodiment of his “personal brand,” which was based on innovation and that the relationship would “never change.”

“We’re going to continue to create innovative products for athletes,” Bryant said. “In terms of where I go, it’s time for me to transition. What comes next must be able to stand on its own two feet. I’m the one that’s pushing it. It’s going to be my standards. I’m going to be building a team, having a creative vision, but it’s on me to go and find the right people in this world and give them the ability to create timeless stories and to be able to share them with the world.”

Unlike many star athletes today, Bryant did not see himself as a fashion plate and had no desire to start his own brand outside of his work with Nike. He told WWD that his wife Vanessa “has a much better eye for fashion and design than I do.”

“I know generally what I want to feel like or look like,” Bryant said. “Then it’s on somebody to actually put it together.” He added that his daughters gave him style tips, too, and that he was already bringing them into the fold of his post-pro athlete turn, the entirety of which he dubbed Kobe Inc.

“They’ll draw. They’ll sit in meetings with me,” he said of his children. “They’ll ask questions: ‘What about this? Maybe this story should do that.’ Children have such a beautiful imagination that hasn’t been beaten down by society and the realities of the world. Their mind can just go. The imagination is endless. For us, as adults, hopefully we never lose that.”