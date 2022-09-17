×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Tim Marlow Lays Out His Vision for London’s Design Museum

The Design Museum director wants to speak to Millennials and Gen Z, look at fashion from a fresh angle and make the institution, and its shows, more diverse.

Tim Marlow, chief executive officer and
Tim Marlow, chief executive officer and director of the Design Museum. Sebastian Nevols / Courtesy of the Design Museum

The Design Museum in London’s Kensington is full of space, nearly 108,000 square feet of it, and its chief executive officer and director Tim Marlow wants to use every bit.

“Although this is a beautifully distilled, refined building by John Pawson, I want things on the balcony. I make no bones about the fact I’m ruffling up a space,” says Marlow from his boxy corner office inside the museum. 

“The purists will go, ‘Crikey, you put things on walls that were clearly not intended to have things on them.’ But we should do” that, he says enthusiastically, explaining that the free displays around the museum are meant to disrupt the space and expectations of what the museum should deliver.

Related Galleries

To wit, he’s tapped the British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Yinka Ilori to bring his colorful, large-scale installation to the space. Ilori will take over from the London-based fashion designer Bethany Williams, whose recycled garments used to hang on the second floor. 

“It’s open and democratic, and it sort of assaults you as you come into the museum,” says Marlow, who has big plans for the coming year. His rich, and diverse, palette of exhibitions is aimed at changing what he sees as the monocultural nature of the design world.

“Design is universal,” he says, and he wants to expose his audience to as much of it as possible.

In May 2023, the museum will open “The Offbeat Sari” curated by Priya Khanchandani, head of curatorial at the institution. The exhibition will track the history of the women’s garment and “the complex definitions of India today.”

Smaller institutions such as Marlow’s are racing past traditional establishments by tackling non-homogeneous topics. It wasn’t until this year that the Victoria and Albert Museum presented its first display of African fashion in its 170-year history. 

Marlow joined the museum shortly before the pandemic began, and prior to that he was the artistic director at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. He also served as director of exhibitions at the White Cube art gallery for more than a decade.

His contact book includes artists ranging from Marina Abramović, David Hockney, and Antony Gormley to Ai Weiwei, who is collaborating with the museum on his first major design-focused exhibition. 

Marlow believes that living creatives and designers should never be treated as “dead entities where you curate a retrospective of them that could be done at any time between now and 2099.” He loves the idea of working with living designers and architects. 

Unlike some other British institutions, the Design Museum has been sharp in speaking directly to Millennial and Gen-Z cohorts, and staging shows that take in popular culture, retail, sport and fashion.

Inside the “Football: Designing the Beautiful Game” exhibition. Nick Rees / Courtesy of the Design Museum

In 2021, the museum staged “Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street,” followed by “Football: Designing the Beautiful Game,” which took place earlier this year. Next year “Skateboard” will show how those sporty decks on wheels have evolved since the ’50’s.

Marlow understands that not every show will appeal to everyone, which is why his strategy has been to showcase a variety of themes at the same time. “We need to keep reminding ourselves that we can’t be all things to all people with every project, otherwise we become meaningless to everyone,” he says.

Right now, he adds, “we have four projects that are on, so I don’t have to worry too much about whether I’m reaching broad audiences because those projects will do it for me.”

Fashion is another area where he wants to disrupt norms. He believes clothing and accessories shouldn’t always have to be shown on mannequins in beautifully darkened, quasi-catwalk spaces.

“I want design in this institution to break out into all sorts of spaces, but fashion in particular, it has all sorts of possibilities that are not often fully explored,” says Marlow.

Well before Marlow arrived, the museum hosted “Azzedine Alaïa: The Couturier” in 2018. The show included more than 60 pieces from the late-Tunisian designer’s archive. Since then it has incorporated fashion into its exhibitions, such as “Amy: Beyond the Stage,” but it has never been a destination for fashion exhibitions. 

As he plans for the future, Marlow is also looking at the needs of wider society and of the visitors to the museum. More than 50 percent of the museum’s visitors are under the age of 35 as opposed to the Royal Academy, where 60 percent of visitors were over 65 at the time he worked there.

Some 27 percent of the Design Museum’s audiences are non-white, ethnically diverse, which Marlow admits is not a statistic to trumpet, but notes that it’s “much higher than most” other cultural institutions.

“The social demographic of visitors to museums is still incredibly white and middle class, if we’re being brutal about it,” he says, adding that he’s trying to improve every day.

“A lot of what I’ve done could have been better. You have to try and take an organization on that journey of self-criticality in an open way. That’s how you learn and get better,” he says.

Marlow is candid about the challenges the museum faced during the pandemic. “It was a really destabilizing time because as a non-government supported institution we just had no idea how we were going to survive,” he says, adding that the museum had no debt, but was bailed out with a loan of 5 million pounds from the government’s 1.5 billion pound Culture Recovery Fund.

Tim Marlow with the Princess of Wales as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award to Saul Nash. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Getty Images

Although lockdown is now over, the U.K. is in the thick of a cost-of-living crisis with an expected recession in the fourth quarter of 2022. Marlow admits the next two years are going to be tough for everyone, including cultural and academic institutions.

What’s concerning him right now is an expected downturn in cultural visits because “people have to think about how they’re going to be [living].”

Ideally, he wants the Design Museum to be a public place with learning programs and a subsidized cost for visitors under 16. The learning program for schools is already free, and emerging designers receive free tickets.

“I want us to become local,” says Marlow. Even in the wealthy borough of Kensington, he acknowledges there is “real poverty and social hardship. I want us to be able to reach out to local community groups that give to the elderly, school children and families.”

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Hot Summer Bags

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Design Museum's Tim Marlow Aims

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad