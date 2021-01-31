LONDON – Designers including Nicolas Ghesquière and Riccardo Tisci paid tribute to the multi-talented, transgender female Scottish musician known as Sophie, who has died at 34 in an accident in Athens.

The musician lost her footing, slipped and fell after trying to catch a glimpse of the full moon on Jan. 28.

Sophie Xeon’s record label, Transgressive & Future Classic, said “our beautiful Sophie” died on Saturday, Jan. 30 following a “terrible” accident.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

It was not immediately clear why Sophie was in Athens at the time.

Sophie had played a starring role in Ghesquière’s spring 2020 Louis Vuitton rtw show in 2019.

Just after the sun set on the plastic tent erected in the courtyard of the Louvre, the brand played one of Sophie’s music videos on a giant screen that stretched the entire width of the catwalk. She loomed over the audience performing an extended version of her 2017 track “It’s Okay to Cry.”

The designer posted a message on Instagram of Sophie in the music video and a message saying “Thank you for sharing your light with the world Sophie, we will never forget you,” with a broken heart emoji.

Tisci posted images of the singer, with messages that read “Bye bye Sophie,” and “Do you believe in God? Yes, God is Trans.”

The Glasgow-born music producer was first known for “Bipp” in 2013 and “Lemonade” a year later, and was known for experimenting with pop music. “Lemonade” was such a hit that it later appeared in a 2015 commercial for McDonald’s lemonade.

The artist received a nomination for best dance/electronic album at the 2019 Grammys with debut studio album “Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.” She produced for acts such as Madonna and Charli XCX, according to Press Association.

She co-wrote Madonna’s 2015 single “B**ch I’m Madonna” and worked with Charli XCX on “After The Afterparty” and the EP Vroom Vroom.

The producer made a solo comeback in 2017 with single “It’s Okay To Cry.”