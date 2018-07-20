When it comes to the most popular holiday destinations for the fashion pack, Neil Barrett, Dsquared2’s Dean and Dan Caten and Peter Dundas figure among the designers who’ll be packing their bags for Mykonos.

Located in the Greek Cyclades, and surrounded by the bewitching blue-green waters of the Aegean Sea, Mykonos — a magnet for the jet set with its dreamy sandy beaches and whitewashed buildings — is known as “the island of the winds.”

“Nowhere in the world do I spend more free time than here. The island has enticed me back every summer for the last 20 years,” said Barrett, for whom Mykonos’ intense, positive energy “translates into an enthusiasm for life that is inspiring.”

New openings include the Ftelia Beach Club, designed by Fabrizio Casiraghi.

Happenings there this summer will include the launch on July 25 at the Belvedere Hotel of a new Assouline tome, “Mykonos Muse,” by Liza Manola. The book chronicles the culture and society that have defined Mykonos over the past century — from its days as a retreat for creative lights like Le Corbusier and Antonis Benakis to its legacy as a sanctuary for the gay community and reputation as Greece’s party central.

The event will be cohosted by Greek shipping heiress Eugenie Niarchos, who has a shop at the Belvedere and will also present the summer collection of her jewelry line, Venyx. The collection mixes colorful pieces inspired by unicorn horns, waves and seashells alongside ethnic creations.

“I just feel really good here; the sea is so beautiful, the people, the energy,” said the designer, who is already on-site. One of her favorite things, she said, is to go on long drives to remote spots off the beaten path.

The Caten brothers, who like Barrett described Mykonos as “our home away from home for the past 20 years,” also find the atmosphere and warm spirit of the locals “contagious.”

For Dundas, who will be hosting a pop-up for his namesake brand at multibrand store Luisa Beach in Nammos Village from July 28 to Aug. 5, Mykonos is booming. “Over the last few years it feels like the capacity has doubled. In every café, in every restaurant, we bump into someone we know, it’s really a fun place,” said the designer, who goes to Mykonos every summer with his life and business partner Ev Bousis, who is Greek. The pair, who met on the island four years ago, throw an anniversary party every Aug. 4 at Alemagou, a restaurant and beach.

“I think a lot of people are sick of Saint-Tropez and Ibiza, and they’re really pouring a lot of money into Mykonos,” said Bousis, for whom the island is providing opportunities for Greece with its ongoing debt crisis.

“Last year Greece had all the problems, economically and with the government, and then you went to Mykonos and there was a whole other world. It’s a great thing. This year in Greece they’re expecting over 30 million tourists,” he said, pointing out as the island’s key attributes: the water, romantic sunsets and the food — “because Greek food at the end of the day is quite basic, it’s always good and light.”

“In a way it feels rustic, with all the white houses and the blue shutters, even if there are all these amazing restaurants,” added Dundas. “It still has that Greek magic.”

Here WWD presents the respective designers’ favorite Mykonos hangouts, as well as those of Alessandro Dell’Acqua, who recently returned from the island.

NEIL BARRETT

Alemàgou Beach and Restaurant

Located in a bohemian setting on Tarsanas Beach in Ftelia, the restaurant specializes in revisited Greek dishes using fresh market ingredients.

“Definitely one of my go-to places in Mykonos. The beach is tiny and intimate and the restaurant by the sea serves Greek cuisine with a delicate twist.”

Alemàgou Beach Bar Restaurant

Ftelia Beach

+30-228-907-1339

Fokos Beach and Taverna

This beachside taverna serves up summery classics including tarama, baked zucchini and grilled pleurotus mushrooms.

“Amazing grilled fish in what looks like a rustic tavern. The kitchen serves simple yet delicious Greek specialties.”

Fokos Beach and Taverna

Ano Mera

+30-694-464-4343

Jackie ‘O Beach Club & Restaurant

Highlights on the agenda this summer include a tribute to Madonna’s career on Aug. 16, on her 60th birthday.

“Jackie ‘O is where everyone ends up for a drink by the beach. It’s crowded with people that want to have a good time, with fun music and a blissful vibe. I even have a shop there carrying our beachwear and ready-to-wear.”

Jackie ‘O Beach Club & Restaurant

Plateia Karaoli Dimitriou,

Kastro, Waterfront

+30-228-907-7298

Kiki’s Tavern

“Another great, informal tavern, looking over the sea. They have very few tables, but the food and atmosphere make it worth the wait.”

Kiki’s Tavern

Agios Sostis Beach

+30-694-075-9356

DEAN AND DAN CATEN

Nammos Restaurant by the Sea

Established in 2003 and located on Psarou Beach, Nammos boasts a shopping village, restaurant and beach equipped with Seora Riviera sun beds with mattresses by Loro Piana.

“The perfect balance of relaxation and fun at the beach surrounded by a beautiful view, cool people and great Mediterranean food — you can’t ask for a better combination.”

Nammos Restaurant by the Sea

Psarou Beach

+30-228-902-2440

Scorpios

Days turn into nights at Scorpios with its beachfront open-air restaurant furnished with large, communal tables and offering gourmet, holistic dishes mixing Mediterranean and Oriental influences.

“It’s the ideal place that has a luxurious atmosphere if you’re looking to spend your day at the beach, lounging and working on your tan. You can enjoy one of the most beautiful sunsets while sipping drinks and listening to good music. And do not forget to visit their bazaar! It’s amazing, we never leave empty-handed.”

Scorpios

Paraga

+30-228-902-9250

Spilia Restaurant

This scenic seaside restaurant and cocktail bar is nestled on a natural rock platform in the Agia Anna cove at Kalafatis Beach. Specializing in Mediterranean-Mykonian cuisine, seafood and fresh fish are served straight from the Aegean.

“A great place to eat whilst enjoying a stunning view. It’s a very traditional Greek atmosphere which really adds to the charm. You can relax and have fun at the same time — the place is enchanting and magical.”

Spilia Restaurant

Kalafati 84600

+30-228-907-1205

Cinderełla Mykonos

The Dsquared2 founders have hosted parties at this glass-floored, disco-ball-filled club.

“We call it the crystal place, where everything is transparent and illuminated in lights. It’s very intimate and always filled with a great crowd with a perfect music mix in background.”

Cinderełla Mykonos

Plateia Agias Kyriakis

+30-210-722-2977

Rarity Gallery

The gallery is exhibiting a solo show of works by Italian artist Cristiano Pintaldi.

“It’s the largest gallery on the island and exhibits everything from paintings to photography — we love to visit each time we’re in Mykonos. There is always something new to see and be inspired by.”

Rarity Gallery

20-22 Kalogera Street

+30-228-902-5761

PETER DUNDAS AND EV BOUSIS

Sea Satin

Located under the famous Mykonian windmills opposite Little Venice, this restaurant has views of the Aegean Sea and sunset. Dishes include homemade fish roe salad and octopus and grilled vegetables with, for dessert, “loukoumades,” a local dish based on small round crunchy donuts spread with Greek honey and topped with vanilla ice cream.

“It’s really fun. Everyone eats these large fish that were caught during the day and then at night, everyone dances on the tables to Greek music, smashing plates.”

Sea Satin

Windmills

+30-228-902-4676

Farma

This unpretentious farm-to-table, family-run, organic restaurant, with outside seating under the trees opened earlier this year.

“It’s simple but superchic and the food is amazing.”

Farma

Ftelia

+30-228-907-2361

Soho-Soho

Based in the main town, this multibrand store stocks brands including Rick Owens, Rag & Bone, Adidas by Raf Simons and Kenzo.

“It’s great for finding bathing suits and T-shirts, but Peter and I still buy the authentic Greek shirts, and Mykonos is a great place for finding that sort of a thing. They’re either white with a blue pattern at the front, I wear them all the time, or white with a black pattern on the front. You find them along the seaside in the little traditional handicraft shops. There’s also a great traditional Greek sandal place right next to Soho-Soho. The streets are like labyrinths, you just wander round the streets in the evening.”

Soho-Soho

46 Matogianni Street

+30-228-902-6760

Santa Marina Resort & Villas

Located on a private peninsula, the hotel boasts a collection of villas, a gingko spa, an infinity pool and the only private beach on the island.

“It’s beautiful and has a private sandy beach.”

Ornos Bay

+30-228-902-3220

ALESSANDRO DELL’ACQUA

180 Degree Sunset Bar

“This brand new bar has the best views in Mykonos.”

180º Sunset Bar

+30-699-360-1424

Agios Sostis Beach

“For buying unique sarongs.”

Interni Restaurant

“For its beautiful garden designed by Paola Navone.”

Matoyiannia

+30-228-902-6334