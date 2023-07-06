Attending the Dior Couture Show With Ramla Ali

“‘Mademoiselle’ is how I always wanted to be addressed,” says Ramla Ali of the sight of her invitation to the latest Dior Couture show. Ali, the 33-year-old Somali boxer, was one of the VIP guests in the front row at Dior during Paris Couture Week, taking in the show alongside Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosamund Pike, Alexandra Daddario, Thuso Mbedu and more.

Ali says that having an input on her fashion moments is crucial to her feeling her best.

“I always work closely with the Dior Paris team. They understand my style and personality so well,” she says. “As a result it normally only takes about two minutes to dress me up and another 45 minutes of chatting endlessly about other things.”

Her look for the show was a T-shirt style long dress, paired with a mini Lady Dior bag.

“I personally feel most comfortable when I find an intimate connection with the outfit I’m wearing, which I did here,” she says.

As for glam, “I like to keep as natural as possible with my makeup. It always has to fit with the ensemble.”

The Dior show was an opportunity for her to spend time in the French city, a place close to her heart.

“I have such a strong and personal connection with the city of Paris, having enjoyed my honeymoon here,” she says. “I always feel a sense of love and magic in the air. The Dior Haute Couture show only reignites that flame of passion every time for me.”

For a closer look at Ali’s time getting ready for the show, see the gallery above.