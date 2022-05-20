Front Row at Dior Men’s Venice Beach Show With ERL

“I’m a big fan,” Rita Ora told Tony Hawk.

The American skateboarder was never more in his element at a fashion show, the Dior men’s and ERL presentation in Venice Beach, inspired by SoCal skate and surf culture.

Ora, with boyfriend and filmmaker Taika Waititi — both in baggy Dior suits — made their way to their seats, sat alongside Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy.

Not far, also front row, were Leslie Odom Jr., Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, Christina Ricci, Finneas, Henry Golding, Burna Boy, Winnie Harlow, Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz, Dee Ocleppo with Tommy Hilfiger and Diego Boneta — donning the opening look of the show, an iridescent silver suit, graphic button-down and loose tie.

“It’s my first time at a Dior show,” said the actor at the after party. “I’ve had a blast.”

The venue “is iconic,” continued Boneta. “The show was great. I loved the looks.”

Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones, teaming with Venice-based designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL, closed down Windward Avenue, building out a blue wave-like structure and runway overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There wasn’t much to see, however, on the gloomy, overcast day.

“So hazy,” said actor and social media star Edward Zo. It was his very first fashion show.

“It’s very exciting, very chaotic,” he said of first impressions. “It’s a good juxtaposition, because you have Venice, which is very gritty, and then this high fashion event.”

There were other new faces, like content creators Blake Gray and Chase Hudson, and fashion veterans, too, Amber Valletta and Kimora Lee Simmons.

“I absolutely love the collection,” said Simmons, who brought 19-year-old daughter Aoki. “I thought it was so vibrant, so colorful and so fun, so universal. It’s something for everyone.”

“I thought it was beautiful,” chimed in Aoki. “And I surf down here. I love it.”

The two wore Dior Saddle bags. “I borrowed this from her,” said Aoki, sporting a mini version. Grinning, she added, “Hopefully, I can keep it.”

With Louis Vuitton recently showing in San Diego and Gucci shutting down Hollywood Boulevard a couple of months ago, “it’s so nice seeing this spotlight” on Southern California, said “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, a fixture at fashion weeks. She was with her husband, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu.

“I’m his plus one,” she said, with a smile, wearing a bedazzled minidress under a matching men’s top. She’s been buying both women’s and men’s and mixing the two.

“I mean, we’re kind of breaking out of the pandemic so why not zhoosh it up?” she said of the look.

L.A. hasn’t felt safe these days due to the impact of COVID-19, she added, and feeling exposed in the middle of Venice, “I was reassured that they have massive security everywhere, on every rooftop…We’re here in all our valuable pieces, so — I’m glad that they really amped up security.”

She was also glad to see the crowd the show brought out.

“Leave it to a men’s show to bring this full spectrum of fashion people,” said Chiu. “This is the best people sightseeing — not in terms of celebrity but in terms of style — that I’ve seen in a long time. Usually when I go to a Dior show, it’s Dior couture and all the ladies look alike. It’s very demure. This is such a cool, hip vibe.”