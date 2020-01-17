TECHNO THURSDAY: Louis Vuitton made history on Thursday: the brand invited Cybotron, the electronic music band helmed by techno pioneer Juan Atkins, to play live during its fall 2020 men’s show.

Diplo was visibly impressed.

“Old school Detroit!” exclaimed the artist, deejay and music producer. “I come from Florida, Miami, and everybody who came from Detroit influenced Miami music so hard. Miami bass actually comes from Detroit techno. It’s fire.”

Diplo, who was sitting front row in a cowboy hat and shades, is currently working on an altogether different genre.

“I’m doing a lot of country music at the moment,” he said, citing “Heartless,” his latest track with Thomas Wesley. “I have a new song coming out with Thomas Rhett next month. Country has always been big for us (in the U.S.,) but I think it doesn’t work here in Europe. That’s why I make house music too.”

Chinese actor and singer Kris Wu was taking in the show’s set, which featured a sky-blue backdrop speckled with clouds.

“I really don’t spend enough time in nature,” said Wu, who is a former member of Korean band EXO.

The artist also has new releases planned for 2020. “I’m working on new music right now,” he confided. “I’m coming out with an EP or an album for June – hopefully!”

Other guests at the show included rappers Quavo and Takeoff of Migos; French musicians Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay of Justice; Tyga; J. Balvin; model Bella Hadid and Blood Orange frontman Dev Hynes.

Hynes, who walked the Louis Vuitton men’s show last season, praised Virgil Abloh’s creative collaboration with his music director, British deejay Benji B.

“Performing at the fall 2019 show was really fun for me,” said Hynes, who created the live soundtrack for Abloh’s “Billie Jean”-themed show last year.

“I really enjoy working with Virgil and Benji,” said the artist, who is currently spending his time working on film scores. “It was very last minute, and that is kind of how I work best.”