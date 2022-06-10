×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Debuts New Album, Talks Noah Beck and Puma

The high school graduate has fused together music, fashion and business.

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks
Dixie D’Amelio Photo by Alex Harper/Courtesy

With her first album dropping today, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio will be sharing some of her new music at Puma’s flagship in New York.

The title, “a letter to me,” is also a song in the album and one of her favorites. “It really felt like it embodied the entire album, because I am talking to myself. I am trying to figure out, which direction I’m going on in life.”

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks
A glimpse of the new album cover for “a letter to me.” Photo by LindseyRuth/Courtesy

Asked if it is difficult to not always be thinking of herself given her line of work as and massive following — 57.3 million followers on TikTok and 25 million on Instagram — the 20-year-old said, “There’s definitely a balance for everything in life. Just being around my family and having them in my life is so important. They are always there for me.”

She and her younger sister Charli are undeniably serious influencers. So much so, that even Dixie D’Amelio really doesn’t know why they resonate so much with the masses. “I feel like people like seeing how close we are as sisters, and enjoy watching our videos,” she said with a laugh. “But I really don’t have a straight answer. I appreciate it so much though. I love that I’m able to connect with people.”

Related Galleries

Hosting the YouTube talk show “The Early Late Night Show” is another pursuit. To stay balanced, Dixie D’Amelio keeps focused on herself and her mental health, and makes sure to be thinking about the people around her even if she “isn’t 100 percent there,” she said. “You never know what somebody else is going through.”

This month, the social media star is going on tour as the opener for Big Time Rush. “Definitely, music is my biggest priority now, going along with modeling and fashion. I feel like I can find a way to connect everything. I’ve been having so much fun doing that,” D’Amelio said, adding that stylist Mimi Cuttrell is helping to distinguish her concert attire from her everyday style.

Before signing up as a Puma ambassador more than a year ago, D’Amelio “loved” the brand, since its Rihanna days. The musician described her style as “a mix” that relays “I’m young. This isn’t permanent but I love what I’m doing. I’m so excited to grow and create new things.”

Puma, of course, isn’t the only powerhouse label cashing in on her social media prowess. Burberry and Valentino have enlisted her a few times. “Everyone I work with and the brands that I wear are people that I love, who have been supportive and kind to me.”

Since graduating from high school in 2020, she is “just chilling right now, working on music, modeling and things like that.” Having relocated to Los Angeles from Norwalk, Connecticut, D’Amelio has been surprised to learn how much goes into a single song, piece of clothing or performance. “There are so many people behind-the-scenes, who you never get to see. That’s the coolest thing,” she said.

As much as she loves West Coast living and its balmy weather, the multitalent definitely misses the food on the East Coast.

She and her sister recently spoke out publicly about how their parents Marc and Heidi don’t control their lives. “My parents have their own lives. My dad has his own job. We’re just so close as a family and are always supporting each other. It is hard, when people might say negative things to them. They’re my favorite people in the world — my entire family.”

Her father ran for a Republican state senate seat a few years ago, and has worked in the apparel industry throughout his career. Through his sales job at Mitchell & Ness, D’Amelio grew up around fashion and observed how he operates. His insights about design and marketing proved valuable, when she and her sister started Social Tourist, a clothing label available through Hollister Co., she said. “He’s been there every step of the way — not telling me what to do, just giving me guidance, which is the best thing that anyone could have.”

Asked if she sees herself as working in sales in that she isn’t just connecting with people but selling products, D’Amelio said, “With the industry that I’m in, I’m always marketing myself. I never really look too deep into it because it is my life. I’m just living it with all this craziness going on around me. I guess [I’m in sales,] but I never really think of it like that.”

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks
The musician and influencer tries to have fun with her personal style. Photo by Alex Harper/Courtesy

Despite strangers asking for selfies and wanting to say hello, she feels as though she definitely still has a lot of privacy. “Things are just different. I don’t think it’s a negative thing. That’s also just a part of growing up.”  D’Amelio said. “I think that’s so crazy that people want to meet me, watch my videos or listen to my music. I love it though. It’s so fun to meet people, who watch me or enjoy what I do.”

Adoring fans might be surprised to learn how shy the D’Amelio sisters are. “You would never guess that, since we put ourselves online all the time,” Dixie D’Amelio said. “It takes a little while for us to open up and be our true selves. When people meet us, they will say, ‘Oh, you’re really shy.’ Or [that we are] a lot shorter than they thought we were. I’m 5’6”.”

As for what the average fan might not know about her TikToking boyfriend Noah Beck — it’s “how sweet he is. He’s always sweet online. But in-person he’s just the nicest person. That’s what a lot of people say about him,” she said.

Outside of TikTok, D’Amelio’s hidden talent is being able to play the piano with her toes. “That’s probably my best one,” she said. “I can also jump rope and pogo stick at the same time.”

The musical talents came to be as a result of boredom and chillin’ in her backyard. “I wanted to play the violin and play the piano at the same time, so I learned how to play with my toes,” she explained.

 

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Charli D’Amelio Signs Docuseries Deal With Hulu

Charli D’Amelio to Release Dunkin’ Merchandise Collection

Morphe Launches Gen Z Sub Brand, Morphe 2 with Carli and Dixie D’Amelio

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Hot Summer Bags

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Tik Tok Star Dixie D’Amelio Talks

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad