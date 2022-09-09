×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show

The singer sat front row at the show Friday morning.

Doja Cat at the Bronx &
Doja Cat at the Bronx and Banco fashion show. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street.

“Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.”

On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX.

Doja Cat at the Bronx and Banco fashion show. Lexie Moreland/WWD
