Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show

Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street.

“Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.”

On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX.