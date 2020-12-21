Wearing the latest runway showstopper is nothing new for the biggest stars of today, but Dua Lipa, who is having a major year creatively with the release of her album “Future Nostalgia,” raised the bar even higher with the introduction of vintage gems in her latest performance. Performing as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, Lipa started the show in an archival Mugler dress akin to the designer’s 1981 “vampire” dress that she accessorized perfectly with a black mask, adding to the drama of the look. For her first song, she changed into Azzedine Alaïa’s leopard print bustier from his 1991 fall collection, made famous by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Yasmeen Ghauri and Christy Turlington. When things couldn’t get any more amazing, Lipa turned to the current king of drama, Pierpalo Piccoli, for an ethereal white exaggerated Valentino couture gown with the necessary matching feathered oversize head turning hat from the 2020 couture collection. Other quick changes included a Paco Rabanne metallic chainmail number and a playful Versace cocktail dress.

For the first time in a while, SNL was as much about fashion as it was about humor and music. In normal circumstances, this would be a good fashion moment, but under these *ahem* stressful times, the marriage of high fashion with nostalgia makes it a match made in heaven. Consider our spirits lifted — we’re levitating.

More from the Eye:

WWD Report Card: No One Like Timothée

Regé-Jean Page Is Shonda Rhimes’ New Romantic Lead

‘Emily in Paris’ and Other Top Fashion Moments in 2020 Streaming Television

Missing Bemelmans Bar This Holiday Season? Cocktail Recipes to Re-create the Experience at Home