Diane von Furstenberg never met an award or accolade she didn’t like. Luckily, she gets pleasure giving and receiving them.

The designer on Feb. 28 in Paris will be inducted into the Legion d’Honneur with the title of Knight, just nine days after bestowing the Lifetime Leadership award upon U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at her 11th annual DVF Awards in Washington, D.C.

“I was totally surprised when I received the letter from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs that announced to me that I was being given the Legion d‘Honneur,” von Furstenberg told WWD on Thursday. “It’s being given to me for my work and commitment to women as well as my work for the Statue of Liberty, who is a symbol of freedom and friendship between France and America. I am extremely honored for this important recognition and for [European Central Bank president] Christine Lagarde to have agreed to ‘pin me’ at the ceremony later this month in Paris.”

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in May was admitted to the elite list of Legion d’Honneur conferees following her couture collection runway show in Paris where she designed T-shirts emblazoned with the legend, “We Should All Be Feminists.”

Furstenberg, Chiuri and Vera Wang, who received the Legion d’Honneur in 2017, have all extended their hands and opened their hearts to mentor, counsel and inspire young women.