×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Dyllón Burnside on Life After ‘Pose’ Onstage Making Broadway History

The actor made it big with "Pose," and now that the show is over can be seen back on Broadway in the history-making "Thoughts of a Colored Man."

Dyllón Burnside
Dyllón Burnside Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

Taking in “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” the Broadway play from playwright Keenan Scott 2nd and director Steve H. Broadnax 3rd, is far from a silent experience. From the moment the show begins the audience inside the John Golden Theatre is engaged: talking back to the actors, murmuring in agreement, reacting in emotion.

The actor Dyllón Burnside, one of the play’s seven cast members, says it’s like this every single night — and it hits home the magic of being back onstage again, telling a story that is making history on Broadway.

“One of the responses that I’ve heard a lot is that a lot of people have said, ‘wow, I know all of these men on the stage.’ A lot of Black folks who have come to see the show and they’re like, ‘that’s my brother’ or ‘this character is me’ or ‘this character is my father,’” Burnside says. “It’s been really interesting the way that this piece is affecting people. People have been really emotional. There’s lots of joy in the theater. People are laughing a lot and they’re talking back to us in the theater, which I love. It’s been a really cool cross section of feedback. Mostly people just say how grateful they are to get to witness it and get to see these portrayals of these Black men on stage.”

Related Galleries

Since Burnside was last onstage in 2016, his life has changed dramatically, thanks to a little show called “Pose.” The 32-year-old became a sensation along with the rest of the series’ cast, as the show won multiple Emmys and became a cultural fixture (its final episode aired earlier this year).

Burnside says returning to the theater following the ending of “Pose” is a therapeutic experience in many ways.

“I see myself a lot more clearly now I think. I have a better understanding of who I am as an artist and what I want to say and how I want to say it,” he says. “Before, when I was on the stage, I was doing it because I thought, ‘this is what I need to do to become a good actor. I want to study theater, I want to be on the stage to sort of get my chops and pay my dues in a way. This is what all the greats did. They studied theater and they worked in the theater.’ I do come back to the theater with the mindset of coming back to my roots and really working on my craft and being grounded in the craft of the work that I do. I feel like I have less pressure or attachment to outcomes in a certain way. It’s really interesting. It’s really about the process for me.”

Dyllón Burnside
Dyllón Burnside Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“Thoughts of a Colored Man” follows seven Black men over the course of a single day in Brooklyn; each character is named for a different emotion or state of being, which is listed in the Playbill but isn’t expressed onstage until the very end of the play. Burnside is Love, a young man on a journey to discover love in his life.

“I think what Keenan has done brilliantly with this piece is created these archetypes of men and then really turned them on their head,” he says. “I think while my character is called Love, I don’t think he always shows up in a way that looks like love, what we traditionally think of as looking like love. He occupies a space of melancholy for much of the play. That’s sort of been the goal with this piece, is to really show Black men in a way that they are more than just the labels that have been put on them. They are three-dimensional human beings who are multifaceted and have inner lives that must be honored.

“For me, this piece has been about honoring my own inner life and about honoring the inner life of so many Black men who experience love, or want to experience love and are looking for ways to express it and don’t really know how,” he continues.

The play is one of the first new original productions to open on Broadway since the big return of the theater after the pandemic closure, and it’s making history as the first time a show has had a cast of all Black men, written, directed and lead produced by Black men as well.

“I think that it’s still yet to be seen where Broadway is headed. I don’t know that ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ can be called a case study of where it’s headed. What I will say is that it definitely marks a shift. ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ is very different from anything I’ve ever seen on Broadway,” Burnside says. “It’s refreshing to look out into the audience and see so many Black people who have bought tickets and come out to the theater. I’ve been working in the theater since 2012, and it’s always been said that Black people don’t come to the theater. They don’t come to Broadway. ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ has proven night after night, since we’ve started previews, that’s not the case. I think that when you give them compelling stories with a phenomenal cast and you market to them, they will come. When you allow people to tell their own stories, whatever sort of group you come from, marginalized people get to tell their own stories, they’re always more authentic.”

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dyllón Burnside on 'Thoughts of a

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad