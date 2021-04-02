Name: Eddie Benjamin

Age: 19

Hails From: Australia; currently lives in Los Angeles

Résumé: Has written for artists including Meghan Trainor, Sia, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Benjamin is featured in Justin Bieber’s documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter,” in which Bieber steps into the role of mentor for the emerging singer. A cover of Sia’s “Chandelier” led to a collaboration between the two Aussies on Benjamin’s debut EP, “Emotional.”

Why We Care: The young singer-songwriter, who’s written music for some of pop’s biggest names, is adding his own voice to the mix. Benjamin just released his debut EP “Emotional,” which showcases his musical range and smooth vocal quality through four tracks: two original songs, a collaboration with Sia, and a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.”

His track “Speechless,” which he began writing two years ago, is accompanied by the release of a music video that costars his longtime girlfriend, actress Maddie Ziegler. “We were best friends right around the time I wrote it; I played it for her, and she’s been obsessed ever since,” says Benjamin of the romantic ballad, adding that the visual approach of the film veers “a little more sexy” and minimalist, even though “the concept of the song is pushing things to the extreme,” he adds.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Black and White

The artist has garnered the support of established artists, heavy-hitters like Sia, who sings on his track “Diamond Eyes,” and Justin Bieber, who features (and sings with) Benjamin in his YouTube documentary series, coining him “the next generation.”

“The artists that I connect with have been helping me guide my music and hectic landscape of what I’m trying to do,” Benjamin says. “[Justin] is really staying present in my life and staying someone I look up to in my life, and he’s always helping and always making sure I’m OK,” he adds of his high profile mentor. “We talk quite a lot, and check in and make sure I’m OK musically and with life.” The pair have “vibed on a couple of things,” although “That’s probably all I’m allowed to say at this point,” adds Benjamin; a recent Instagram post shows Benjamin with Bieber and Kid Laroi, perhaps a hint of music to come.

Benjamin, who moved to L.A. from Australia right before pandemic shutdowns, taps into his affinity for playing multiple instruments including piano, guitar, upright bass, and electric bass. “I’ve been known to overdo it with instruments and sometimes going a bit too crazy, but I think that’s part of the process; the hardest part of music is finding balance within the song,” he says. Next up, he’s working on putting together his first full-length album, as well as continuing to write for and collaborate with other artists.

“I do find myself in rooms writing for these amazing artists, and it’s been so much fun. I love writing music and I’m also a fan of different styles,” he says. “I’d love to dabble in those worlds, writing for other artists, myself, movies, commercials — anything that needs sound, I’m interested in.”

More From the Eye:

Eyes On: Singer Umi Is Reimagining Music

Eyes On: Kailand Morris

Eyes On: Pauline Chalamet