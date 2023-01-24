×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Eliza Scanlen Explores Christian Fundamentalism at Her First Sundance

The Australian actress, known for “Sharp Objects” and “Little Women,” on her first Sundance.

Eliza Scanlen
Eliza Scanlen Lexie Moreland/WWD

Name: Eliza Scanlen

Notable past credits: The 24-year-old Australian actress burst onto the scene in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” in 2018, alongside Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. She then went on to appear in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

Sundance project: “The Startling Girl,” in which she stars as a 17-year-old girl named Jem coming of age in a Christian fundamentalist community in rural Kentucky. 

First impressions of Park City: “It’s just jaw-dropping. To have a film festival, on its own, is such a wonderful experience. But to have this as a backdrop is otherworldly. It is very dramatic. There’s a gravitas there to the films that you watch.”

Related Galleries

Her list of films to catch: “I’m excited to see ‘Eileen.’ I’m good friends with Thomasin [McKenzie, who stars in the film alongside Anne Hathaway]. I love Will Oldroyd and I love Ottessa Moshfegh [who wrote the book]. Also, I’m looking forward to seeing ‘Mami Wata.’”

Scanlen was working on another film “Caddo,” in Louisiana when the producer, Kara Durrett, asked her if she was interested in hearing about another film she was working on. 

“I was just struck by the script straight away. It’s been a long time in the making, so it felt very tight. And it was just a very well crafted story, with surprises and twists and turns and a lot of nuance and complexity, such a complicated subject matter,” Scanlen says. “There’re so many films and shows about Christian fundamentalism, and the reality, in those communities, is that women often don’t have much power. And Jem doesn’t have much power, but I think what made her feel different was that she had a fiery spirit. She was very expressive and she had this outlet of dancing that meant the world to her. And I found that to be a really exciting aspect of Jem as a character, rather than just feeling…I guess what I’m trying to say is that there was a multitude of things that I was drawn to. And it didn’t feel weighed down by just the Christian fundamentalism aspect.”

After “Sharp Objects” blew up, Scanlen says her life changed in a lot of ways, but her career has been more a slow burn. 

“I mean, it was quite jarring to finish the show and then, after a whole year of not working.…I think that’s what people don’t really see, is that there’s a lot of downtime while you’re trying for the next job, where you expect that you’ll get another job but it just doesn’t happen for you,” she says. “But things did start to change after the premiere. And, quite soon after that, I booked ‘Little Women.’ So it was just quite an overwhelming time for me to get used to all that.”

In that vein, she doesn’t know what her next project is but isn’t in a rush to book something just to have a role lined up. 

“I like to think I’m in it for the long game,” she says.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Hot Summer Bags

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'The Starling Girl' Star Eliza Scanlen on Her First Sundance Festival

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad