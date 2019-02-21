Staging Max Mara’s fall show at Milan’s Bocconi University, which the brand’s U.S. retail director Maria Giulia Maramotti attended, led to talk about women’s education and empowerment, and Elizabeth Debicki, the 14th recipient of the annual Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, spoke of the “very positive changes and progress” made in Hollywood in that regard.

“It’s definitely changing, I am seeing it personally in terms of the type of work that I am being sent, there is much more a focus on championing women’s stories,” said the Australian actress at the Max Mara show, praising the trailblazing path of the Women in Film organization and of Max Mara, as well as her peers previously honored. “In terms of the number of scripts I am reading, where the central characters are women, and the stories are written for women, produced and directed by women. Just in terms of evolution, we are seeing various types of women’s stories, and that as an artist is my job, to run the gamut and not tell one specific story. It’s really good progress, it’s slow, like any progress, and not necessarily linear, but it’s happening.” Asked if she herself was considering producing or directing, she said, “Yes, and I am impatient for it to happen. As you get older, you experience more work and you hone your instincts in terms of what you want to tell.”

Debicki recently completed production on “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” and last year also starred in “The Tale,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and “Vita & Virginia,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.