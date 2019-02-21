MILAN — Elizabeth Debicki will be the 14th recipient of the annual Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The Australian stage and film actress is expected to attend the Max Mara show in Milan today.

Founded in 1973, Women in Film is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women and encouraging creative projects by women in the screen industries.

The London-based Debicki will be honored at the 2019 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 12 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Past recipients include Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.

For her role in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” in 2013, Debicki was awarded an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award. Last year she appeared in “Widows.”

She recently completed production on “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” and last year also starred in “The Tale,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and “Vita & Virginia,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Other credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”; “The Red Barn”; “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”; “Macbeth,” and “Everest.” On the small screen, she also starred as Jed in the Emmy-nominated miniseries, “The Night Manager” and on “The Kettering Incident.”

On stage, Debicki worked with Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “The Maids.”