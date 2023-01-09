×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

What to Watch: Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Meet Ming Ma, Chelsea Kwok, Xue Chen, Licheng Ling, Jue Huang, Hang Chen, Fei Zhuang, Sixian Chen, and Stochastic Volatility's Shiye Fu, Zhiqi Zhang and Jianguo Leng.

Emerging Chinese fashion influencers to watch in 2023. Top row, from left to right, Chelsea Kwok, Jun Huang, Fei Zhuang. Middle row, from left to right, Xue Chen, Licheng Ling, Ming Ma. Bottom row, from left to right, Sixian Chen, Stochastic Volatility's Jianguo Leng, Zhiqi Zhang and Shiye Fu, Hang Chen.
What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023
What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023
What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023
What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023
View ALL 18 Photos

For luxury and fashion brands, keeping taps on China‘s quickly evolving influencer pool is key to engaging with the local audience base.

Even though top-notch influencers, some of whom were featured in WWD’s 2021 influencer roundup, continued to act as gatekeepers for brands, a host of fresh faces has quickly emerged, gaining likes on Chinese social media platforms and meeting netizens’ need for newness and novelty.

These influencers, otherwise known as KOLs in China, also reflect the evolving taste and style of the country’s increasingly youthful fashion consumer.

Related Galleries

Here, WWD takes a look at nine up-and-coming Chinese fashion influencers who have carved out a niche for themselves and captured the attention of fashion and luxury brands.

Ming Ma
Ming Ma, a digital artist known for her VR filter designs and fashion installations, launched her influencer career in China after studying at School of Visual Arts and The New School in New York. Ma has amassed more than 68,000 followers on Xiaohongshu and a combination of 80,000 followers on her personal and artwork Instagram accounts. Known for her quirky style and ever-changing hair color, Ma has been featured in social media campaigns for Miu Miu, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Ugg and Mac Cosmetics.

Chelsea Kwok
The Beijing-based Chelsea Kwok is known for her retro style and stylized images that often echo classic Hollywood films. Aside from being a certified cool girl, Kwok is known for her dining upstart Spring Patio at the popular shopping mall Taikoo Li Sanlitun. With more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and Xiaohongshu combined, Kwok has worked on social campaigns with Loro Piana, Burberry, Valentino, Loewe and Hermès.

Xue Chen
A model and fashion designer, Xue Chen began her modeling career while studying fashion at London College of Fashion. Chen has previously worked with Balenciaga, Off-White and Miu Miu before returning to China amid the height of the pandemic in 2020. With more than 110,000 followers on Instagram and Xiaohongshu combined, Chen has used her influence to grow her own fashion brand Cfierce. Short for “cute and fierce,” the brand is influenced by Japanese anime and British hardcore punk and has over 200,000 followers on Taobao, the Chinese e-commerce platform.

Licheng Ling
Founder of the loungewear brand Homeism and a fashion consultant, Ling launched her career in New York but returned to China at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Known for her monochromatic and laid-back style, Ling has more than 860,000 followers on Instagram and Xiaohongshu combined. Ling is a frequent collaborator with Burberry, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Totême and Audi. Most recently, she began producing her own social media campaigns for Burberry and Audi.

Jue Huang

Jun Huang
A former fashion magazine editor known as “miaorenshisan” on Xiaohongshu, Jun Huang jump-started his influencer career with a video series focused on perfumes early last year. With an engaging storytelling style, the series helped him attract more than 40,000 followers on Weibo and Xiaohongshu combined. Calling his social media account an intellectual endeavor, Huang has recently worked with Guerlain, Frédéric Malle, Chanel Beauty and Harrods on social media activations and hosted VIP salons to share his olfactory know-how.

Hang Chen

Hang Chen
A former model casting agent based in Shanghai, Hang Chen is a self-taught photographer who launched a Xiaohongshu account called “Streetsnap Shanghai” in late 2020. With an eye for capturing charming moments of Shanghai’s fashionable pedestrians, Chen quickly became the most popular street-style account on the platform with more than 120,000 followers. In 2022, Chen worked with Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Maison Margiela on product-based social media campaigns.

Fei Zhuang
With more than 1 million fans on Xiaohongshu, Weibo, Douyin and Instagram combined, Zhuang, better known as Tansuan, quickly rose to fame on social media for her e-girl-adjacent Y2K style, heightened by her doll-like features. Zhuang is a frequent collaborator of Louis Vuitton, Prada, Cartier, Kenzo, Max Mara and Ganni.

Sixian Chen
Chen, or Garlica Princess, is a singer and rising style icon among China’s Gen Z generation. Known for her jazzy hip-hop renditions of pop songs, Chen has garnered more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, more than 1.3 million followers on Douyin and more than 380,000 followers on Xiaohongshu. During the pandemic, the 22-year-old Chen took a break from her academic career at New York University and made her debut on “Girls Like Us,” a Chinese singing competition. Since then she has signed with 88rising and decided to focus on her burgeoning music career. Chen’s eye-catching Y2K style has caught the attention of brands like Valentino Beauty, Chinese designer brand Windowsen and a host of homegrown fashion labels.

Jianguo Leng, Zhiqi Zhang and Shiye Fu of Stochastic Volatility.

Stochastic Volatility
The Stochastic Volatility podcast was founded by three former journalists — Shiye Fu, Zhiqi Zhang and Jianguo Leng — in 2020. With insightful commentary on female-related topics and social issues, Stochastic Volatility quickly became the most popular podcast on Little Universe, China’s largest podcasting platform. With more than 1.2 million followers on Little Universe and the Podcast app combined, Stochastic Volatility has worked with Kering, Blancpain, Neiwai and Lexus on in-depth audio content.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Hot Summer Bags

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What to Watch: The Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad