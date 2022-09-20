×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Emily Carey Is Ready to See What Happens Next

The "House of the Dragon" star portrays the younger version of Olivia Cooke's character in the first part of the season.

Emily Carey
Emily Carey Courtesy of Rachell Smith and HBO

Emily Carey is ready to watch her “House of the Dragon” character come of age. The 19-year-old British actress stars in the HBO series as the younger version of Alicent Hightower, a character she shares with Olivia Cooke. While the first few episodes focused on the character’s teens, the show is jumping ahead — and Carey is passing her character’s torch to Cooke.

While Carey met Cooke during a set visit, the two actresses didn’t discuss a collective approach to their shared character. 

“Ten years is a long time in anyone’s life; so much can happen in 10 years, whether that be circumstance or the people around you changing,” says Carey; her main scene partner is Milly Alcock, the younger counterpart to leading actress Emma D’Arcy. “Seeing [the two characters] go from practically children into fully fledged women, there’s a whole lot of growing up to do in there as well. It’s kind of like playing two different characters. I often get asked about how we approached the older-younger situation — and honestly, we didn’t. We just did our own things with it, and I was so appreciative to have so much creative freedom for the role.”

Related Galleries

Shortly after the show’s premiere in August, Carey hadn’t even seen Cooke’s portrayal in the series — and the project was so top secret that she hadn’t been allowed to read the script for scenes beyond her role — but speaks highly of watching the more established actress at work.

“Olivia is amazing. She’s genuinely just so lovely. And so down to earth and grounded, and of course a phenomenal actor,” says Carey. “We did a set visit before Milly and I started shooting, just to get us comfortable with the scale of the set. They were shooting a pretty important scene between Olivia and Emma, and watching them both at work was like a masterclass not just in acting, but how to hold yourself on a set and in set etiquette.”

The show stars could also offer a masterclass in the art of red carpet dressing. Carey worked with stylist Zadrian Smith to curate her wardrobe for the first major press tour of her career, which included several international premieres and numerous media appearances. 


Emily Carey at the “House of the Dragon” world premiere held at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“The looks that he prepared for me on this tour blew my mind, they were everything that I’d asked for and more,” says Carey. “It was a proper collaboration between us. I don’t like anything too hyperfeminine; I like things with an edge to them. And I think we pulled that off with every single look.” Carey notes that standout looks included her Fendi couture dress for the London premiere, and her Givenchy two-piece, with thigh-high leather boots, that she wore for the L.A. premiere. “It was high fashion. I’d never worn anything like that before; I don’t think I’d seen anything like that before, let alone put it on my body,” she adds.

Carey grew up around the theater — her mother was a performer, and her grandmother worked as a wardrobe mistress — and fell in love with acting from an early age.

“I’d watch people on the stage and it would always be, when am I old enough to do that? It was never ‘can I,’” says Carey. Her mother took her to an open call audition for the West End production of “Shrek” when she was around eight years old, thinking the experience would placate her. “[The room] was full of girls just like me, but it just so happened that I was the right one for that job,” says Carey. “I ended up booking it and that was my first job. And from then on instead of shutting me up, it just made me want more and more.”

Carey’s next role is an animated film based on Oscar Wilde’s “The Canterville Ghost” with Stephen Fry; she also recently starred in another animated project, voicing Anne Frank. Although “House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for a second season, Carey’s role with the show will likely continue on as just a viewer. But she’s excited to keep the conversation going.

“The show’s been over a year of my life now, and it was so top secret for so long,” she says. “It feels strange that we can finally talk about it.”

Emily Carey attends the “House Of The Dragon” Sky Group premiere at Leicester Square on Aug. 15, 2022 in London. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland/WireImage
Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Hot Summer Bags

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Meet 'House of the Dragon' Star

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad