Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain has worked with Louis Vuitton for a minute now, making her Met Gala debut in a gold dress from the brand last fall and attending several of their shows.

This week she made the trip to Paris to see the brand’s latest on the second-to-last day of Paris Fashion Week, and took WWD along for the ride.

“My preshow breakfast. It looks gorgeous. I always order a little bit of everything because there’s so many yummy things on the menu. The highlight of this breakfast was definitely the chocolate croissant, or “pain au chocolat” in French (I can’t speak french at all LOL). Having a solid breakfast is crucial during fashion week to prepare you for the all chaos and busyness.”

“At around 12 p.m., my hair and makeup team arrived, as well as a camera crew who was filming my day. The room was definitely crowded and hectic, but that kind of energy always gets me excited for the day. Everyone is so fun to be around so it was almost like a preshow party in my room (except we were drinking coffee instead of cocktails).”

“Time to get into my show outfit, picked with help from Louis Vuitton and my stylist. I love collaborating with others for my show looks because it always creates a more unique outfit. I tend to dress very consistently and working with others helps me step outside of my comfort zone and choose things that I normally wouldn’t choose.”

“Filming some last-minute shots of my outfit before we head to the show! Shout-out to the camera man for running around with me all day with that heavy camera…”

“Is this embarrassing? Kind of. Seeing someone take a selfie is a lot less cool than the selfie itself, but it’s OK, you gotta do what you gotta do. Also, in my defense, we were stuck in traffic on the way to the show and I was bored. Taking selfies killed some time.”

“Louis Vuitton always takes my most incredible photos of us in our outfits, so here I am posing for that. My outfit for this show was simple yet exciting. Everything fit me perfectly and exactly how I wanted it to. Often when I go to fashion shows I like to dress up more than usual, but for this show I wanted to wear something that I would wear in my everyday life.”

“One of my favorite looks from the show! I am obsessed with the suit-and-tie look and need to recreate it myself ASAP. The loose dress pants and colorful tie remind me of gems that I see in thrift stores. This outfit reminds me of my favorite movie, ‘Napoleon Dynamite.’ As silly as it may sound, ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ has a lot interesting and inspiring clothes.”

“Outfit change for the after party! I was so excited to get to wear two looks that day because usually I only have time to wear one look. I had a few hours in between the show and after party to change and I was stoked. Red has been my favorite color to wear recently, so this outfit was INCREDIBLE!”