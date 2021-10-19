×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Q3 Organic Sales Rise 10% as Gucci Slows in Asia

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, ‘Pretty Woman’ and Big Teeth

The American actress swept into the French capital for a dinner in her honor.

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts at the Fred dinner in Paris. Stephane Feugere/WWD

PARIS Emma Roberts took it as a sign of good luck that a bug had landed in her Champagne on Monday at the open-air dinner in Paris that jeweler Fred threw in her honor, and the Pretty Woman jewelry range she fronts.

The ebullient American actress, wearing a puff-shouldered dress by Carolina Herrera and carrying a feather-y Jimmy Choo clutch, was handed a fresh glass of Ruinart just in time to toast Fred chief executive officer Charles Leung and the guests seated at long tables appointed with pink flowers, red lollipops and personalized napkins.

The collection of heart-shaped jewelry has been a hit for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Fred, and helped introduce Millennials and Gen Z to the hit 1990 movie “Pretty Woman” that propelled Roberts’ aunt Julia to superstardom and made a fancy necklace a memorable prop in a pivotal scene.

Related Galleries

“It’s one of those movies that just doesn’t get old,” Roberts enthused during an interview the next day at her suite at the Crillon hotel. “I remember seeing it for the first time, it was on TV and I was probably like 13. I was completely captured by the wardrobe, obviously the iconic jewelry and my aunt’s smile….I remember laughing out loud, but then also it’s very emotional, too.”

Pretty Woman jewelry by Fred
Jewelry from Fred’s Pretty Woman collection. Stephane Feugere/WWD

The “American Horror Story” and “Unfabulous” actress shot the spots for the Pretty Woman jewelry remotely about 18 months ago, but could only now make the trip to France to meet with Fred executives and local press.

Among the most nerve-wracking things about the campaign was wearing red lipstick, which her mother had long banished from the house, figuring her beautiful young daughter did not need much makeup.

“It was just funny because even though I’m 30, I was still nervous to show her the red lipstick on an 8-foot billboard,” she said, referring to the cardboard images hung up for the Paris event.

While holed up doing interviews on Tuesday, Roberts confessed she had managed to buy enough on a single shopping excursion to warrant extra luggage for cashmere sweaters and cotton tote bags from concept store Merci, coffee from Verlet, and books from Shakespeare and Company and W.H. Smith, where Roberts scored “W-3: A Memoir” by Bette Howland that she can’t put down.

A reading enthusiast, Roberts founded the online book club Belletrist with her best friend Karah Preiss, and it has morphed into a production house that adapts their favorite titles for the screen.

First up is “First Kill,” which Roberts describes as a “Juliet and Juliet love story” involving a family of vampires and vampire hunters. The upcoming Netflix series is based on a short story by V.E. Schwab.

Following that is “Tell Me Lies,” described by Roberts as a “relationship thriller” for Hulu based on Carola Lovering’s novel and starring Grace Van Patten.

Roberts, who gave birth to her first child in December, said she’s planning to ride out the balance of the year without making movies in order to enjoy her son Rhodes’ first Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She just wrapped two movies: the psychological thriller “Abandoned” about a couple raising a baby in the middle of nowhere amid strange occurrences, and the “carefree, uplifting” romantic comedy “About Fate,” set in Boston and co-starring Thomas Mann.

With Roberts’ father Eric an accomplished star of small and big screens, has her son shown any signs of inheriting the acting gene yet?

“He’s nine months old,” she said with an incredulous and toothy laugh, then confessing: “Well, it looks like he’s getting the Roberts teeth. His front teeth are coming in, and they’re quite big.”

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, 'Pretty Woman'

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad