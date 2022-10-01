Eva Longoria Praises Victoria Beckham’s First Paris Fashion Week Show

Eva Longoria is having a great fashion week so far. She started by attending longtime friend Victoria Beckham’s show Friday evening, and will hit the runway herself Sunday night. In between, she took in the Elie Saab show at Palais de Tokyo.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. I mean, the reviews are amazing,” she told WWD of sitting front row at longtime friend Beckham’s show. “She was crying and I was crying because I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” she said of the rounds of applause.

“It meant so much to her to do well in Paris. And it was just a moment in her career and I think it was her best show ever,” she said.

The two have been friends for over 15 years, when the designer was living in L.A., had experimented with her VB Rocks jean line and had yet to launch her Victoria Beckham brand. “I remember when she was talking about starting a line – like it was a dream. And now she’s so accomplished in this space. So I’m definitely a proud, proud friend.”

Longoria made the trip to Paris one month into her six-month shoot in Spain to shoot her new Apple TV+ bilingual drama “Land of Women.” She’s executive producing under her Ubelievable Entertainment banner and is shooting in the Spanish wine country.

But it’s her long-running work as a spokesperson for L’Oréal that brought her to Paris, where she will walk in the beauty brand’s show Sunday night at the city’s historic École Militaire.

Eva Longoria attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Longoria may be used to taking charge behind the camera with her producing duties, but taking to the catwalk can still give her a case of nerves.

“It’s not my medium, I’m just a dumb actor,” she joked. “I’m not a model, so it’s definitely nerve-wracking. And there are always so many people at that show, it’s always one of the biggest shows, and that makes it even more nerve-wracking.” Longoria will walk alongside fellow face Andie MacDowell in the courtyard of the historical barracks.

She made her way to the Elie Saab show fresh from a fitting for that runway show. Though she was mum on who the designer will be – “a French one” – she praised the setting.

“I love that they chose the military academy,” she said. “That is something historically so masculine, and to put a feminist brand in there – it’s pretty bold.”