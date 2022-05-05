Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs.

The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.

“Hi WWD! Just a lil bit of coffee is always my first step.”

“I had an unbelievable glam team who created this gilded glamour undone look. The hair was a highlight and something exciting for such a special night.”

“Having a damn good time over here,”

“I really fell in love with this Louis Vuitton dress. it was intricate, feminine, fun — everything we were all envisioning. I was honored to attend my first Met Gala with Louis Vuitton, and I loved the notion that each guest of the brand would wear an archival or previously worn look. This dress is from their spring 2017 collection. It was amazing to showcase how Nicolas’ designs really stand the true test of time. It was fun to see how everyone at the Gala reinterpreted their looks.”

“Finally seeing it come together thanks to the incredible talent of Jessica Diehl, Lilli Eve and their respective teams.”

“It’s all in the details.”

“Ready to go — who is she?”

MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022:

Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo

Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night

On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look