Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Dressed in Louis Vuitton, the model and equestrian takes WWD along with her as she gets ready for her first Met Gala.

Eve Jobs attends The 2022 Met
Eve Jobs attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Getty Images

Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs.

The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.

Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“Hi WWD! Just a lil bit of coffee is always my first step.”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“I had an unbelievable glam team who created this gilded glamour undone look. The hair was a highlight and something exciting for such a special night.”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“Having a damn good time over here,”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“I really fell in love with this Louis Vuitton dress. it was intricate, feminine, fun — everything we were all envisioning. I was honored to attend my first Met Gala with Louis Vuitton, and I loved the notion that each guest of the brand would wear an archival or previously worn look. This dress is from their spring 2017 collection. It was amazing to showcase how Nicolas’ designs really stand the true test of time. It was fun to see how everyone at the Gala reinterpreted their looks.”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“Finally seeing it come together thanks to the incredible talent of Jessica Diehl, Lilli Eve and their respective teams.”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“It’s all in the details.”
Eve Jobs on Her First Met
“Ready to go — who is she?”

