Preparing for the Latin Grammys’ first “Ellas y Su Musica” event was a two-week process, said Becky G.

“I worked with Morgan Pinney, my stylist, on choosing my carpet look, performance look and five hosting looks,” the 24-year-old told WWD.

The singer-songwriter and actress was the night’s MC, alongside Thalía and Luis Fonsi.

“Since the show is in Miami and about celebrating women, we wanted to incorporate a vibrant color palette and a mix of powerful yet sexy looks,” said Becky G.

The show, which aired last night on Univision, honored the likes of Anitta and Gloria Estefan.

“My carpet dress is a Zuhair Murad mini with a flowy train,” Becky G said of her first look.

It was her first time wearing Zuhair Murad, she added. “I’m so excited.”

“My first presenting look is a LaPointe teal suit, which we chose because it’s the perfect blend of a feminine moment paired with a bossy power suit, and Sally LaPointe is an incredible female designer who I really admire,” she continued.

“From there, we have a lineup of amazing dresses from Cult Gaia, Georges Hobeika, Cong Tri, ending the night with another suit moment from Aliette,” she said. “The looks range from purple to blue, pink and yellow, which goes to show how much fun we had making selects for this event.”

Becky G also took the stage to perform, kicking off with “Becky From the Block.” The hit, inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 single, honors her hometown of Inglewood, Calif.

“We went a little edgier with my onstage look,” said Becky G.

“I’m wearing a custom black catsuit look from L.A. Roxx and an insane pair of Amina Muaddi latex boots,” she said.

“I’m so excited about the range of looks,” said Becky G, who paired her outfits with heels and various hooped earrings.

“I’m so grateful that I’m able to be here with all of the other amazing women being honored tonight,” she added.

“Becky has evolved so much in the fashion space over the past few years, and each fitting gets more and more exciting because of her willingness to try new things,” Pinney told WWD following the event. “We really had fun with some structured shoulder moments during this event…I really loved all of the looks we did for this, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of 2021 brings for her.”