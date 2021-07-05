Jessica Chastain will return to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival to take on a new role. The two-time Oscar nominee has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard for the 20th anniversary of the award.

Chastain, whose star turn at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival shot her to global fame, will present the prize to the male and female winners ahead of a gala dinner on July 9, hosted by Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

The “revelation” prize has a stellar track record of highlighting emerging talent. Diane Kruger, Marion Cotillard, Shailene Woodley, Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh are all past winners, as are Hayden Christensen, Gael Garcia Bernal, James McAvoy, Joe Alwyn and John Boyega.

Chastain herself will be filling the shoes of past presenters Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Juliette Binoche and Charlize Theron.

This year marks a return to the Croisette for Chopard, which will unveil its nature-inspired Paradise collection on July 7. The 74 pieces are designed to celebrate as many years of the festival, which was on hiatus in 2020. The brand is also behind the festival’s big prize, the coveted Palme d’Or.

This year’s jury is headed by Spike Lee, who will be joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal to watch the 24 films in a bustling competition year. Jodie Foster will add some star wattage as guest of honor at the opening ceremony on July 6.