EXCLUSIVE: Sheila Atim, Jack Lowden Named Winners of Cannes’ Chopard Trophy

STAR TURNS: Chopard has crowned Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden the winners of its annual Chopard Trophy, which honors up-and-coming talent during the Cannes Film Festival.

Julia Roberts will present the duo with their award at a glamorous gala dinner Wednesday night at the Majestic Hotel alongside Chopard copresident Caroline Scheufele, as well as festival president Pierre Lescure and artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

Atim is fresh off lead roles in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and last year’s “The Underground Railroad.” She’ll be seen next in “The Woman King” with Lashana Lynch and Viola Davis, and Rober Zemekis’ “Pinocchio.”

Lowden is in the upcoming BBC drama “The Gold,” and starred in “Benediction” and alongside Gary Oldman in Apple TV’s “Slow Horses.” He started his career in theater, and also had notable roles in “Dunkirk” and “Mary, Queen of Scots.” The Scottish actor was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020.

This year, Chopard is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a festival sponsor, while the award is in its 19th year. It has a stellar track record of predicting stars — previous winners include Marion Cotillard, Lea Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Florence Pugh and last year’s winner Jessie Buckley, as well as Gael Garcia Bernal, James McAvoy and Joe Alwyn.

Roberts follows in the footsteps of Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron in handing the trophy to the next generation of talent.

Chopard will also reveal its latest Red Carpet high jewelry collection, which is made up of 75 pieces inspired by cinema classics.