Name: Pauline Chalamet

Age: 29

Hails From: New York City

Résumé: Chalamet, like her younger brother, graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York. She’s since written, directed, and starred in several short films, including a few projects in French. She made her feature debut in a supporting role in the Pete Davidson-led “The King of Staten Island,” and was revealed as the lead in the forthcoming HBO Max comedic series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” written by Mindy Kaling.

Why We Care: The Chalamet name carries a lot of weight — Timothée is a bona fide film and fashion star — and Pauline is set to stage her own breakout with top billing in Kaling’s series, sure to be a buzzy release. While the show will be her leading English-language TV debut, Chalamet’s résumé is also heavy on French-language projects, which gives her international appeal (and options). Her experience as a director, writer and producer is also telling — could we get a full-fledged Chalamet sibling collaboration down the line?

