Name: Bukky Bakray

Age: 19

Hails From: London

Résumé: BAFTA’s 2021 EE Rising Star Award winner; lead actress in Sarah Gavron’s 2020 film “Rocks.”

Why we care: Newcomer Bukky Bakray became the youngest actress to win the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award during Sunday night’s award ceremony. Bakray was also nominated for best actress for her breakout (and debut) role in “Rocks,” which she was cast in as a 15-year-old student by director Sarah Gavron. “Rocks” premiered during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews before getting a wider release in fall of 2020. (The film is available to stream on Netflix.)

Sunday night also marked a major fashion debut for the young star — she wore a custom blush Prada gown and Chopard jewels for virtual ceremony, styled by Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.

In addition to her BAFTA nods, Bakray received acting nominations this awards season from the British Independent Film Awards and London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

New fans can expect to see more of Bakray on the screen soon enough — the star-in-the-making already has several projects on the horizon. Bakray has been cast as the lead in Ella Greenwood’s “Self-Charm,” focused on mental health, and in the upcoming BBC One series “You Don’t Know Me.”

